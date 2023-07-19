Cillian Murphy existed on ‘martinis, cigarettes and almonds’ for Oppenheimer role

“He was very slim, almost emaciated, existed on martinis and cigarettes."

Cillian Murphy ate a restricted diet of “an almond every day” in order to play emaciated nuclear bomb creator, Robert Oppenheimer, in his new Hollywood flick.

Emily Blunt—who portrayed Murphy's onscreen wife Kitty Oppenheimer—revealed that the ‘Wind That Shakes The Barley’ actor underwent an incredible transformation to play the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.

"He had such a monumental undertaking," Emily said.

The London-born actress described Murphy’s rake thin appearance with in one powerful word.

"And he could only eat, like, an almond every day. He was so emaciated,” she said.

Murphy previously admitted that he was committed to a strict diet for the role in order to accurately capture the scientist's appearance.

"I love acting with my body, and Oppenheimer had a very distinct physicality and silhouette, which I wanted to get right," Murphy told the New York Times.

"I had to lose quite a bit of weight, and we worked with the costume and tailoring; he was very slim, almost emaciated, existed on martinis and cigarettes."

Murphy, Blunt and other stars recently walked out of the premiere of the film in London’s Leicester Square.

When asked if she is “upping sticks”, Emily replied: “We’re going to have to. We are going to have to."

The strike came after the US union and Hollywood studios failed to reach an agreement after more than four weeks of negotiations, with actors wanting better pay and increased safeguarding around AI rights among their demands.

It is now anticipated the strike will affect upcoming award shows, premieres, events and film festivals around the world, including the Toronto and Venice film festivals, and the 75th Emmys.