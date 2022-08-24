Cillian Murphy and Derry Girls among National Television Awards nominees in UK

The full shortlist for the awards show has been announced ahead of the ceremony next month.

A host of Irish stars and shows are among the nominees for the 2022 National Television Awards.

The full shortlist for the awards show has been announced ahead of the ceremony next month.

Peaky Blinders is nominated for Best Returning Drama, while its star, Cork native Cillian Murphy is up for the gong for best Drama Performance.

He is nominated alongside Jonathan Bailey in Bridgerton, Vicky McClure in Trigger Point, and Nicola Walker in The Split.

Derry Girls is in the running for Best Comedy, facing off against Netflix favourites Sex Education and After Life, as well as BBC sitcom Not Going Out.

And Graham Norton has received a nod in the Best TV Presenter category against fellow nominees Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh, and Ant & Dec – who have won the accolade at every NTA ceremony since 2001.

The Graham Norton Show has also been nominated for the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, competing against Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Taskmaster, and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Meanwhile, Emmerdale, Coronation Street, EastEnders, and Neighbours – which aired its final episode last month – are all up for the Serial Drama Award.

Britain's Got Talent, RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Strictly Come Dancing, and The Masked Singer are in the running for the UK’s favourite talent show, while Netflix’s Heartstopper is up for New Drama against This Is Going To Hurt, Time, and Trigger Point.

The NTAs 2022 will be held at the OVO Arena Wembley on September 15 from 8pm, with the results announced live on ITV.