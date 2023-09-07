Ciara Kelly reveals she is in hospital after hip condition left her struggling to walk

"Will keep the hip puns for another day and just wish you a speedy recovery.”

Newstalk’s Ciara Kelly has shared an update from hospital after being left struggling to walk due to an issue with her hip.

The popular broadcaster told her followers she had undergone surgery on her hip after the condition began to worsen.

Posting an image from the ward itself in her hospital bed, Ciara shared an upbeat outlook.

"Nu hip who dis? Long boring story will tell some other time... this is really about getting on the #nomakeupselfie bandwagon … Gwynnie can’t have ALL the fun xxx," Ciara wrote.

Pals were quick to send their well wishes including Virgin Media's Claire Brock, Maia Dunphy and Jason Byrne.

Ciara Kelly

"Will keep the hip puns for another day and just wish you a speedy recovery,” said Ms Dunphy.

It comes as Ciara has spoken about the terrible pain she has had to deal with in recent times, especially the past year, with the situation deteriorating to the point where Ciara was becoming less and less mobile.

"For someone like me, who started the 100 Days of Walking movement, it’s a bit of a nightmare. I love to walk; I really miss it. I’m also one of those people who need to exercise — I get angsty without it,” Ciara told reporters, after it emerged she was struggling to even make her way around the house at times.

Ciara said she had started using a mobility scooter on holidays to get around. Her hip had become so painful she revealed it had changed her outlook on how people with disability are treated.

"One man remarked as I passed that it was a shame to see 'such a beautiful woman in a chair,” she said.

Ciara is only 52 years old but hips can degenerate typically due to wear and tear related to aging and it often worsens over time.

Steve Carrell, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Douglas, Liam Gallagher and Madonna have all undergone hip operations in recent times.

The Newstalk presenter also recently announced that she was parting ways with NK Management, which also represents Ryan Tubridy.

“I have been with NK management since my Operation Transformation days in 2014 and throughout that time they served me very well as my agent,” Ciara told Independent.ie.

"However, in order to fully interrogate the RTÉ payments issue going forward, to remain impartial and fulfil my objective public service broadcasting remit (Yes we have one outside RTÉ too) I believe I have to now step away from the agency and as of today I no longer retain them as my agent.”