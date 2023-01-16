Christy Dignam’s family share health update as singer receives palliative care at home

His family have today revealed the singer is at home ‘and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team’

The family of Aslan frontman Christy Dignam (62) have issued an update on the singer’s health following a difficult year.

Christy has been battling amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder, since 2013.

His family have today revealed the singer is at home “and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team.”

In a statement issued today, the Dignam family said:

"Christy & Kathryn Dignam and their family, daughter Kiera, son in law Darren, and grandchildren, are sharing an update on Christy’s health, in response to the large number of media enquiries received.

"In July 2022, Christy was admitted to Beaumont Hospital and spent the next six months in the care of the Haematology and Cardiac Care team.

"Since December, Christy has been at home and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team.

"The Dignam family thanks everyone for keeping Christy in their thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

Aslan had to pull the plug on their 40th anniversary gig in the 3Arena last September due to a setback in Christy’s treatment.

It was rescheduled to Saturday 18 March.

"We firstly want to thank you all, for your continued support and understanding,” the group said in November, announcing the rescheduled date.

"We want to apologise for our gig dates being rescheduled to 2023, but as always, we have to prioritise Christy’s health and well being.

"He has been through a tough time.

“We also want to thank you all, for your continuous well wishes and positivity you are sharing with Christy and ourselves…”