Christy Dignam’s daughter slams ‘cruel’ rumours about father’s death

On Saturday, social media was flooded with speculation that the musician had died

Christy Dignam’s daughter has slammed false rumours that the Aslan star has passed away.

The Irish rocker (62) was diagnosed with amyloidosis and multiple myeloma – two rare blood cancers – more than ten years ago.

Last year, he spent six months in the care of the haematology and cardiac care team at Beaumont Hospital

His family announced in a statement that Christy has been receiving palliative care at his home in Finglas, north Dublin since December.

But on Saturday, social media was flooded with speculation that the musician had died, forcing his daughter Kiera, who is also a singer, to hit out at the “cruel” rumours.

She told fans that any update on her father’s health would come directly from her and the Dignam family as she asked them to stop spreading rumours about his death.

Kiera tweeted: “Can people please stop sharing and posting that my Dad has passed away, this is not true! Until an update on anything comes from myself and my family please ignore.

“This is a tough enough time and cruel to have to be put in a position to have to clear something like this up,” she added.

Several of Kiera’s followers chimed in to criticise those who were contributing to the harmful theories, with one person writing: “I'm so sorry you're being subjected to this. Sending love and strength to you all”.

Another said: “What is wrong with people. Mother of Jesus, it’s hard enough. Sending you all love”.

In a recent interview with RTE’s Radio One’s Ryan Tubridy after it emerged that he is receiving end-of-life care, the Crazy World hitmaker described himself as "being on a conveyor belt up to heaven."

Reflecting on his life, he said: "Nobody wants to die. When I first got diagnosed I remember praying ‘Please just give me 10 more years’.

"And them 10 years are up now and you’re saying ‘okay, I know I only asked for 10 but you couldn’t throw another 10 in could you?’ My friend is a Sioux Indian and they believe that each life is like a lesson to be learnt.

"The more lessons to be learned the nearer you get to Nirvana until you become part of God. I like that kind of philosophy, especially now that I am coming towards the end."