Christy Dignam: The Life of a Legend – The Rise of Aslan – Part 1

“Being from Finglas and Ballymun, you know, when we went to school, we were educated to become electricians, and mechanics. Nothing was expected of us.”

More than thirty years ago five young musicians emerged from a disused pigsty hidden away on a piece of North Dublin wasteland after creating a debut album that would become a classic in Irish rock history.

After months spent working in the freezing cold of the almost derelict shelter, the five members of Aslan, the band they had named after the fictional lion in CS Lewis’s series of books chronicling the land of Narnia, were about to become Ireland’s ‘Next Big Thing’.

Riding on the back of a series of hit singles, the album ‘Feel No Shame’ would go straight to Number One in the Irish Album Charts when it was released in 1988 and stay there for weeks, before going on to be certified Gold.

The stunning success of ‘Feel No Shame’ would make international stars out of Christy Dignam, Joe Jewell, Billy McGuinness, Alan Downey and Tony McGuinness, propelling them from the working-class estates of North Dublin where they hail from and onto the world stage.

Kiera Dignam and Christy Dignam. Aslan album cover

After jacking in jobs as bakers and telephone technicians to focus on the music, within months, they would walk off the dole queues in a recession-blighted Ireland of the 1980s and into chauffeur-driven cars across Europe and the U.S. on a magnificent victory lap.

The release of the album in its iconic cover depicting a tattooed Dignam cradling his baby daughter Kiera, and singles like ‘This Is’ and ‘Pretty Thing’, ‘Please Don’t Stop’, and ‘Loving Me Lately’ would mark the beginning of an extraordinary 30 years in the history of ‘Ireland’s hardest working band’.

And while the tune that they are perhaps best known for, ‘Crazy World’ would come later, it was the album ‘Feel No Shame’ that first marked them out as likely contenders to become the next U2.

And then, in an incredible arc of rock ’n’roll drama, they would enjoy incredible success, and devastating loss, heartache and disillusion until, phoenix-like, they would rise from the ashes to become one of the best loved and most respected bands in Ireland today.

Christy Dignam (Pic: Gerry Mooney)

At the same time Aslan were making their breakthrough on the music scene, U2 were rapidly forging their way in the international music scene.

Soon record company A&R men were flying in from the UK for the weekend to find ‘The Next Big’ thing in Dublin’s pubs and venues. Aslan were attracting attention but the band, and in particular Christy, thought they could take advantage of their fellow Dubliners’ success.

But what Christy recalls now as a humorous anecdote was, at the time, a frustrating encounter with singer Bono as they attempted to secure a record deal with U2’s own label, Mother Records.

“At that time, Mother Records had a label and the vibe, the remit, was to help young Irish bands on the way up,” Christy explained.

“We were after having loads of record company interest and they were after really shafting us and messing us around. Bringing us along for six months and saying, ‘We’re going to sign you’ and then dropping you after six months - all this carry on.

“I thought we epitomised what Mother Records were built for. We were a young Irish band and we needed a help out kind of thing. So, we’d arranged to meet Bono in The Dockers at 12 o’clock this day and myself and Joe went in.

“We went into the meeting and Bono turns up at 2 o’clock. I’m steaming by this time! ‘Who does this s******* think he is?! Keeping us sitting around like this!’

“So, he came in and says, ‘Do you want a sausage sandwich?’ ‘Do I want a sausage sandwich?!’ I was going to batter him at that stage!”

“Obviously, I was licking his a*** because I wanted to get this single off him!” Christy laughs now.

“So anyway, he’s talking to us and he’s buzzing. So, me and Joe left the place and we’re buzzing. And Joe says, ‘What’ll we tell the lads when we get to the pigsty?’

“And I says, ‘He’s after telling us to p*** off and I never even realised it!’

Aslan (from the left) Alan Downey, Rodney O' Brien, Christy Dignam, Joe Jewell and Billy McGuinness at the Gresham Hotel, Dublin, in 2014. Photo: Collins

“You know the way Bono’s great at talking and then you say, ‘What did he say?’ and he didn’t say anything?! It was one of them kind of things. So that caused a bit of a sour taste at that time.”

Relationships with the U2 front man would improve over time but for now Aslan were on their own.

They returned to the pigsty, ferrying all their gear up in shopping trolleys to play every day in the freezing cold shed. But the fire was there, enough to keep them going as they persisted through the long, dark days.

They treated it like any other job, arriving at the same time every morning, and putting in a solid eight hours’ work, before it was time to head back for their dinners.

“Billy and Tony lived in Ballymun at the time so we’d get all these shopping trolleys out of Superquinn and throw all the gear into them and wheel them all the way from Ballymun up to the airport,” Christy would recall of the discipline of their early days.

“We did that six days a week, we took Sunday off, but all the other days we’d be up there from 9 o’clock until 5 o’clock.

“We did that for a year and a half and that’s how we wrote ‘Feel No Shame’. It was a learning curve for us because it was hard work. Ed Sheeran might have a natural ability to write great songs, but it was the 95 per cent perspiration and five per cent inspiration adage for us.”

“When we formed Aslan, we said we’d give it a year,” Billy would later say. “Most bands only last about five or six years anyway. You never look or ask how long you’ll be going.

But we always have something to keep us going, be it our first single or our first album, and then a second single and so on. We always have something to keep moving towards.

.

There’s always something spurring the band on, something always happens. One of the first examples was when ‘This Is’ got released in 1986. That got single of the year in Hot Press.”

Released by the band themselves on a small, independent Irish label in the spring of 1986, their demo was an instant airplay hit, becoming the longest ever play-listed single on Ireland’s pop radio station, RTÉ 2fm.

The song, with its striking imagery and soulful chorus, would define the Aslan sound.

"These are the hands of a tired man, This is the old man’s shroud, These are the eyes of the blood-crazed tiger... Staring at the maddening crowd, This is the face of a teenage mother, This is the child she bears, This is the soul of her broken lover, Searching for the smiles she shared, These are the feet of the punished pilgrim And in his book of punished love…”

“When we wrote it first, it was a real ‘Rocky’ song, you know, big chords and upbeat,” Christy would later tell Jim Carroll of the Irish Times about the song that would give them their first big break. “I liked the lyrics, but I thought the melody and chorus were shit so we shelved it.

“Then I heard the Eurhythmics’ ‘There Must Be An Angel’ and I loved how Annie Lennox used one word with loads of notes in it. I pulled back down

This Is and wondered what we could do with it, and I threw a lot of notes into the word ‘feeling’ and that’s where the idea came from. We changed the melody and once we’d done that, the whole thing came together in five minutes.

“Five minutes, but it took ages to get that five minutes. When it hits like that, you can’t write it quick enough for fear it will go out of your head. The best songs are like that – it would be the same with ‘Crazy World’.”

With the success of ‘This is’ Aslan suddenly became Ireland’s most buzzed about group. Soon they were being championed by influential voices across the sea.

U2 in 1990, from left: Adam Clayton, The Edge, Bono and Larry Mullen. Photo by Terry O'Neill/Getty Images

Janice Long, who had become the first woman to have her own daily show on BBC Radio 1, was an early fan and she went on to air a recording of Aslan playing in the studio three times in the following weeks, which was unprecedented at the time.

That summer they played a series of live shows in the UK that prompted the music bible magazine Melody Maker, an early cheerleader, to declare: ‘Lucky the label that signs this band!’ And with Dublin swarming with international record companies’ talent scouting A&R men looking for the next U2, the band was soon signed to EMI.

By the end of that year, Aslan had picked up ‘The Stag/Hot Press, Most Promising New Band’ award and they were on their way.

However, Christy would reflect later how special that time was: “Do you know what it is? It’s the hunger. When we wrote ‘This is’ we recorded it for £200 on a little four-track studio. It’s not like it is now, with all these 32 track studios but we recorded ‘This Is’ ourselves and it became the biggest played single in that year. And after that we got signed to EMI Records and all that but we could never recapture the vibe that we got on this cheap recording that we had done.

“Because before that all we had was that hunger, you know, the vinegar you have when you’re younger, to succeed.

Don’t miss Part Two of our Christy Dignam: The Life of a Legend series