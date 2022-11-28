Christmas FM returns to Irish airwaves for 2022

The festive radio station “switched Christmas on” today.

Christmas FM has returned to Irish airwaves for the festive season and its 15th anniversary.

The radio station is raising funds for a number of children’s charities while it plays round-the-clock Christmas hits.

From midday Monday, Irish people have been able to tune in to the station as it counts down to the big day.

The volunteer radio presenters will be encouraging listeners to share the holiday good will with the chosen charities: Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and The Community Foundation for Ireland.

Dedicated to “switching Christmas on in Ireland,” the costs of the station are covered by sponsors and broadcast out of The Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley.

Christmas FM is aiming to raise over €1 million over three years to help support children facing poverty, abuse, neglect, bereavement and illness.

Since it was founded, the station has fundraised over €3 million.

“We are excited that Christmas FM is switching Christmas on for the 15th year spreading Christmas cheer around Ireland all throughout the festive season,” said co-founder Garvan Rigby.

"Cadbury, Coca Cola and An Post have returned as premier FM sponsors again this year.

HERE IT IS! Our frequencies map for 2022! 📻



Save or screenshot this so you can tune in on Monday at midday. Or better yet, preset your radio now and listen in to our test broadcast. Two more sleeps until we switch on Christmas in Ireland! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/p1qG8dT5Hi — Christmas FM (@christmasfm) November 26, 2022

"Celebrating our 15th year on the airwaves is a significant milestone for us which we wouldn’t have been able to achieve without the BAI and our amazing listeners and volunteers who have supported us and our chosen charities throughout the years.

"This year we will be raising money for children’s charities Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and The Community Foundation for Ireland through The Magic of Christmas initiative”.

The station took to Twitter to announce the news, ready to good-naturedly go to bat against people who think it may be too soon for some festive tunes just yet.

They also shared the exciting moment the station went live across the country, set up with a Christmas jumper-wearing crew and decorations around the studio.

Christmas FM is available on different frequencies across the country or online.

This year, special classic Christmas hits and other online-only editions of the station are broadcasting on the Christmas FM website.