Chart-toppers Olly Murs and George Ezra announce Cork summer gigs
Murs is marking his first release in four years with a date at Live at the Marquee while George Ezra is set to play Musgrave Park.
Fan favourites Olly Murs and George Ezra are heading to Cork next year for newly announced summer gigs.
X-Factor star Olly is making his return to Live at the Marquee next July, followed by a night at Belfast’s Botanic Gardens.
The ‘Dance with Me Tonight' singer has six million monthly listeners on Spotify who are waiting for the release of his upcoming album.
‘Marry Me’ will be his first release in 4 years and his seventh album, with his Cork date on July 9 marking his Irish comeback.
Tickets for the gig go on sale Thursday, November 3 at 9am from Ticketmaster.
Murs (38) shot to fame following his second-place finish on The X-Factor in 2009, quickly releasing radio hits like ‘Troublemaker,’ ‘Heart Skips a Beat’ and ‘Dear Darlin.’
Joining The X-Factor star Leeside is sing-along favourite George Ezra (29) who is set to play Musgrave Park on June 11.
The ‘Budapest’ award-winner already has two sold-out Irish dates planned for next year at the 3Arena and the Gleneagle in March.
Read more
‘Green Green Grass’ is the latest feel-good hit from Ezra who has over 14 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
Tickets for his Musgrave Park concert go on sale next Friday, November 4 at 9am, also from Ticketmaster.
Other big names appearing at Musgrave Park next year include Florence + the Machine, known for chart topping tunes like ‘Cosmic Love’ and ‘Dog Days.’
Paolo Nutini is making an appearance at the stadium on June 14 while The Chemical Brothers, Kodaline and The 2 Johnnies join the star-studded line-up for next summer.
