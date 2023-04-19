Charlie Murphy says Obsession sex scenes left her ‘covered in bruises’ but ‘empowered’

“We were covered, covered in bruises. There was no give in that hardwood - it was not great… My bruises were on my knees, my toes, elbows, all the bony bits!”

Irish actress Charlie Murphy has revealed that she and her co-star Richard Armitage were left “covered in bruises” after filming sex scenes for their new Netflix show, Obsession.

The Wexford native stars as Anna, a woman who begins an affair with her fiancé’s father William (Armitage) in the raunchy thriller miniseries.

The four-part series follows the pair as their relationship spirals into an erotic infatuation that threatens to thwart their lives and careers.

Opening up about her time on the show, Charlie told the Reign with Josh Smith podcast that she and Armitage worked with an intimacy coordinator to establish a “touch map” of places they were comfortable being touched.

“They set up the atmosphere of consent and boundaries. And we do a touch map all over your body and we would work through, ‘Okay, I'm happy being touched there. I'm happy being touched there, but not there,’” she explained.

“And it can be the side of your arm, it can be anything. We're all just humans coming to set and we don't know what someone's been through or you know, what makes them uncomfortable.

“And we work out all of that and then we find a map [of the body] that we are safe to use. And then we work through the physical physicality of each scene and we choreograph the actual sex itself…

“I did feel very empowered because we had done the homework and I felt like, ‘Oh, I'm doing something as it's supposed to have been done.’”

However, she said that despite the fact that their sex scenes were carefully constructed, Charlie and Richard were left battered and bruises every day.

“We were covered, covered in bruises. There was no give in that hardwood - it was not great… My bruises were on my knees, my toes, elbows, all the bony bits!”

The 35-year-old admitted that she’s done sex scenes in the past that have made her feel a “tinge of regret”, but thankfully she had the opposite experience working on Obsession.

“I felt in control and that's empowering and fun. We had a lot of fun on set. We had a lot of fun because we felt protected.

“Richard was saying, and he did say it early on in, in our rehearsal, ‘Let's just do as the French do and not be so scared or embarrassed by our bodies. We all have our bits!’” she added.