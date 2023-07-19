Charlie Bird uses Bruce Springsteen’s shout-out for inspiration amid health battle

“Most nights I cry when I hear this. Thank you Bruce, I love you.”

Charlie Bird, has given a health update on social media this week whilst listening to a playback of Bruce Springsteen’s Irish gig where the rocker gave a shout-out to the much-loved broadcaster.

Charlie, who is suffering from motor neurone disease, played a video of the album sitting on top of Barack Obama and Springsteen’s book, Renegades.

“Most nights I cry when I hear this. Thank you Bruce. I love you,” Charlie wrote.

During the recording, the RDS crowd can be heard cheering loudly followed by The Boss announcing, “this is for my friend, Charlie Bird!”

The former RTÉ journalist gave an update on his current health situation and the charity work he is carrying out despite his illness.

Dublin recording

“My MND is getting worse and so are my crying episodes, but I am working on ideas to extend the hand of friendship to people who need our help.

“I will be helping to raise awareness for Samaritans in the next while. And most nights I cry when I hear this,” Charlie wrote.

Followers were quick to offer their words of support and encouragement.

“You are a true hero, in every way. Sometimes I’m speechless in the face of your outstanding courage and kindness. I sincerely wish you the very best, today and every day,” wrote one man.

“Sending hugs and healing to you, Claire, and Tiger. I’ll keep extending the hand of friendship in your honour. Thank you for all you do, you’re amazing,” wrote one woman.

“It’s taking all my fortitude not to break down and cry with you, blessings of the holy spirit be with you,” said another man.

On July 16, Charlie described his joy at being given the musical gift from a friend.

“I’ve had a couple of hard days with my MND. This morning I opened a letter sent to me by a pal. And it blew me away.

“It was the official CD of Bruce Springsteen’s concerts at the RDS. And I could not believe it. It included Bruce’s shout out ‘for my friend Charlie Bird’, wow,” Charlie wrote.

Charlie's charity work

Last week, Charlie thanked President Michael D Higgins for supporting his charity work.

President Higgins signed an elephant sculpture which is being used to highlight mental health awareness. Ex rugby star Brent Pope is also supporting the ‘Elephant in the Room’ campaign.

“Let’s all keep extending the hand of friendship. I love Samaritans and Pieta so much, they are really helping me to stay alive. And President Michael D, I love you so much as well”, Charlie wrote.

"You are an amazing president and like me, you love your dogs as well. Tiger says hello.”

And on July 3, Charlie referred to his plans for the future.

“My MND has taken a turn for the worst. I can no longer dress myself without help from Claire. But I am still mobile and I have a number of projects to help Samaritans. As long as I have a breath in my body I am going to continue to extend the hand of friendship to help people,” he wrote.

Charlie had said he wants Springsteen’s ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ played at his funeral – the song his friend Daniel O’Donnell sang for him on top of Croagh Patrick at the end of the Climb With Charlie challenge last year.

During the RDS performance, it was the song ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ that Bruce dedicated to Charlie.

