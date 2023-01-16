Charlie Bird shares ‘bit of good news’ about health in positive update

The former RTÉ broadcaster was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in October 2021

Charlie Bird has revealed that he “got a bit of good news” about his health this week.

The former RTÉ broadcaster was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in October 2021 and has continued to raise awareness about the condition over the past year through charity fundraisers.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Charlie announced that he had received a positive update on his condition as he thanked his followers for their support and prayers.

The 73-year-old wrote: “I want to thank everyone who have been praying for me, I got a bit of good news the other day I have been told I may not end up totally immobile. Thank you all for your prayers. My heart goes out to all the MND patients who end up totally immobile.”

Earlier this month, the journalist told of how one symptom of his MND had gotten worse but this didn’t mean “giving up the fight".

He shared a social media video to mark one year since he started planning the Climb With Charlie initiative that later saw him scale Croagh Patrick in Mayo.

"I want to wish everyone who supported Climb with Charlie a healthy and happy New Year,” he said in a video posted on Twitter. “I want to thank you all for raising over €3.5m for Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

"Now I'm facing into a New Year and while I can, I'm going to continue extending the hand of friendship to everyone who, like myself, are in dark places.

"To be honest my own situation is not great. I am no longer certain how long more I will have mobility. But I am going to continue to raise awareness for Samaritan volunteers all over the country, who every day are extending the hand of friendship for people who are in dark places.”

Charlie explained that although he will not be able to climb Croagh Patrick in April to mark the one-year anniversary, he is still preparing to celebrate the milestone later in the year.

"What is really upsetting me is that my uncontrollable crying is getting worse,” he explained.

“I don't want to be selfish, there are lots of people with terminal illnesses who are in dark places and we all need to show love and kindness to them," he added.