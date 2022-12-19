Charlie Bird says he doesn’t know how much longer he’ll survive in emotional update

The veteran RTÉ broadcaster took to social media on Sunday to give an update on his health after being diagnosed with motor neuron disease last year.

Charlie Bird has admitted he doesn’t know much longer he will be able to survive in an emotional tweet.

Sharing a photo from his home of him lying beside his dog Tiger, the 73-year-old wished his followers a happy Christmas as he shared the heartbreaking news.

Hi myself and Tiger want to send you all Christmas wishes. But I need to be honest over the past couple of weeks my MND has started to spread to my limbs and I don’t know how long more I will be mobile for,and survive for. But while I can I want to extend the hand of friendship. pic.twitter.com/iC6L2279C1 — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) December 18, 2022

He wrote: “Hi myself and Tiger want to send you all Christmas wishes. But I need to be honest over the past couple of weeks my MND has started to spread to my limbs and I don’t know how long more I will be mobile for,and survive for. But while I can I want to extend the hand of friendship.”

Responding to the tweet, one follower thanked Charlie for his encouraging messages over the past few months.

“Happy Christmas @charliebird49 hopefully you will have a good one surrounded by those who you love, and who love you. I was recently diagnosed with cancer, and seeing how you conducted yourself, has also given me strength,” they said.

Another wrote: “My candle is lit for you Charlie. Sending you BIG ((((hugs)))) and Christmas wishes to you and your wife & of course Tiger”

While a third added: “Hi Charlie, I'm so sad to read your message, but so glad you were strong enough to wish everyone a merry Christmas. I hope you have a memorable Christmas, with all those you hold dearest. May God shower you with blessings. Merry Christmas and God bless you.”

And a fourth chimed in: “Charlie, you are so open and honest about your MND journey. I pray that you don’t have any more complications, you’ve suffered enough! I hope that you continue to enjoy Claire and Tiger’s company. They both have your back and love you unconditionally. You’re extraordinary, mind you.”