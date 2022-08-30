Charlie Bird is ‘really struggling’ as he prepares to mark his 73rd birthday

“I am really struggling at present and emotionally. This time last year I didn’t think I would make my 73rd birthday but just over a week to go, I will,” he said in a tweet.

Charlie Bird has admitted how he is “really struggling” as he prepares to mark his 73rd birthday next month.

Ahead of his birthday next week, the journalist said in an update on his heath that this time one year ago, he did not think he would see the milestone.

“Roll on Christmas and Brucie (Bruce Springsteen), thanks everyone, the love is amazing," he added.

The former RTÉ news correspondent also thanked those who have been “extending the hand of friendship”.

The former journalist and broadcaster was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year and recently donated over €3 million to charity following the success of Climb with Charlie.

The initiative saw the 72-year-old climb Croagh Patrick mountain in Co Mayo, while people across the country took on similar climbs or walks for the occasion.

Charlie released a book compiling all the photographs from the memorable Climb with Charlie in a book he dedicated to his wife Claire called 'Coffee Table Book'.

In a tweet last weekend, he noted how while on a break away, he and his wife Claire and much loved-dog Tiger had been shown kindness by strangers that moved him to tears.

“Sometimes I wish I had a camera with me. Claire and Tiger and I are taking a break and everywhere I go the kindness I am being shown by strangers is amazing, sometimes I end up crying but they are tears of joy,” he said.

Following Climb with Charlie, Mr Bird donated a total of over €3.3 million to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and mental health charity Pieta.

His heartfelt mission has prompted numerous message of support with one person writing: “Your honesty and your will power is incredible. May you keep smiling and keep shining. Ireland's Rocky.”