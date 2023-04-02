Charlie Bird ‘honoured’ to light candle for Vicky Phelan at Phoenix Park charity walk

Vicky and Charlie became fast friends following his motor neurone disease diagnosis in 2021.

Charlie Bird lights five candles to mark the first anniversary of the Climb with Charlie. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Charlie Bird hailed his late friend Vicky Phelan as an “inspiration” as he lit a candle in her honour at his Phoenix Park charity walk this weekend.

The cervical cancer campaigner died aged 48 surrounded by her family at Milford Hospice in Limerick in November.

She and Charlie became fast friends following his motor neurone disease diagnosis in 2021.

On Saturday morning, the veteran broadcaster chose to honour his pal as he kicked off a 5km walk in Phoenix Park to raise money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, Pieta House, and Samaritans.

The event took place on the anniversary of his historic Climb With Charlie hike up Croagh Patrick last year.

Hundreds of people, including Vicky's family, were in attendance as he lit a candle for the late mum-of-two and spoke about her impact on Irish people.

“In the church on the summit of Croagh Patrick on the day, I lit five candles,” Charlie said.

“And that is what I want to do this morning. The first candle is in memory of the great Vicky Phelan, who was and still is an inspiration for the people of Ireland.

“I am so honoured her parents and sister are here with us.”

Vicky's father John also paid tribute to Vicky before the walk, saying: “We’re here to support Charlie today and we’re coping quite well since Vicky’s passing. We’d like to make a special thanks to everyone that supported us the last four months, we really appreciate it.”

Charlie also lit candles for the people of Ukraine, those with terminal illnesses, and anyone who is in a “dark place”, while President Michael D Higgins lit a candle in Áras an Úachtaráin.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, Charlie thanked those who took part in the 5k as well as anyone who lit a candle across the nation.

“Want to thank all of the charities and groups who turned up in the Phoenix Park yesterday morning to light the candles, including Vicky Phelan’s family. What an honour,” the 73-year-old wrote.

“The President Michael D also lit a candle as did thousands of people across the country. In Westport today, WOW.”