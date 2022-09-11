Charlie Bird ‘blown away’ by tributes as he celebrates 73rd birthday

The former RTÉ journalist, who is battling motor neurone disease, previously said that he “didn’t think I would make my 73rd birthday”.

Charlie Bird was emotional as tributes flew in for him on his 73rd birthday.

The former RTÉ journalist, who is battling motor neurone disease, was delighted to celebrate the milestone on Friday as he previously said that he “didn’t think I would make my 73rd birthday”.

Taking to Twitter, Charlie thanked the “amazing” pupils and staff at a primary school in Westport for sending him a special birthday card on his big day.

The handmade card was decorated with children's handprints and featured the message: “Dear Charlie, Sending ‘the hand of friendship’ on your special day. Happy birthday! Love from all of us in Scoil Padraig.”

Sharing a photo of the sweet gesture, Charlie wrote: “I want to thank everyone in Westport and scores of people from all over the Country for the Birthday Wishes.

“My next goal is Christmas and fingers crossed for Bruce in May. Extending the hand of friendship is helping me so much. I am blown away. Scoil Phadraig, you are amazing.”

He also posted a video of children belting out ‘Happy birthday’ from their school yard accompanied by their teachers.

“I can’t stop crying,” the birthday boy wrote.

And on Saturday, Charlie announced that he was treated to “another birthday surprise” as a hawk perched on his head for a photo.

He looked delighted as he said: “Got another birthday surprise today. A bird never flew on one wing.”

Moments later, he added: “A birthday surprise. Thanks for extending the wings of friendship!”

Charlie recently admitted that he didn’t think he would live to see his 73rd birthday after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease last October.

He tweeted last month: “I want to thank everyone for extending the hand of friendship. I am really struggling at present and emotionally.

“This time last year, I didn’t think I would make my 73rd birthday but just over a week to go, I will.

“Roll on Christmas and Brucie. Thanks everyone. The love is amazing.”