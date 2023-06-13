Charlie Bird ‘at a crossroads’, says ‘health deteriorating’ in latest update
“I want to be very honest with everyone who is supporting me”
Charlie Bird has shared a health update with fans as he continues to battle Motor Neurone Disease (MND)
The former RTÉ news correspondent was diagnosed with the condition in 2021.
In an update on his health issued online on Monday evening, Mr Bird revealed that his health is “deteriorating” and so is his “movement”.
“I want to be very honest with everyone who is supporting me”, he said. “My health is deteriorating and so is my movement. I think I am at a crossroads.
“But I want to continue to extend the hand of friendship. And I am going to continue to raise awareness for groups that need support.”
Mr Bird has been candid about the effect of the illness on his condition, fully losing his voice due to the progression of the disease.
Fans offered their support and condolences to Mr Bird, with one follower offering a motorised sit-on scooter to aid in his movements.
