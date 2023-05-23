Charleen Murphy addresses engagement rumours after footballer beau’s romantic gesture

The couple jetted off to the Caribbean island earlier this month and Charleen has been documenting their trip on social media.

Influencer Charleen Murphy has squashed rumours that she secretly got engaged to her footballer boyfriend Daniel ‘Dano’ Mandroiu during their romantic Barbados getaway.

The couple jetted off to the Caribbean island earlier this month and Charleen has been documenting their trip on social media.

On Monday, Charleen took to her Instagram stories to share that Dano had surprised her with a private candlelit dinner on the beach to mark the last night of the holiday.

Dano planned a romantic dinner on the beach to celebrate on the last night of their Barbados trip

Fans were quick to speculate that the grand gesture may mean that the couple had taken their relationship to the next level.

But Charleen was quick to shut down the rumours and confirmed that her beau didn’t get down on one knee while in Barbados.

Sharing a video of Dano walking over to their table and canopy on the beach, the 24-year-old wrote: “So many DMs asking did Dano propose... not yet hehe,” adding a laughing emoji.

Charleen and Dano enjoyed some quality time together in Barbados for the first time in weeks as the pair are currently living in separate countries.

The former Shamrock Rovers player based in the UK after being signed with Lincoln City FC, while the social media star and podcaster is mostly based in Dublin.

Charleen made the trip home to Ireland by herself after missing her connecting flight she gushed about their amazing time together.

“Doing long distance makes you not want your holiday to ever end even more than usual. The best time,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and Dano.

The couple rekindled their romance at the end of last year after calling it quits in the summer months.

Charleen confirmed their split last June and insisted at the time that “nothing bad” had happened between them, adding that their breakup was something she “had to do” for herself.

Speaking on the Hold My Drink podcast, which she hosts with her close friend Ellie Kelly, she admitted: “I think I put a lot of pressure on the relationship with Instagram and stuff.”

“People used to always text me saying, ‘Oh my god, yous (sic) are just perfect together, you’re going to be together forever.’ So I think in my head, I was like I need to keep people happy.”