Celebs like Tommy Bowe and Jimmy Nesbitt prepare to be grilled on TV by Angela Scanlon
‘Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything’ returns for a new season this Saturday.
Irish celebs are being lined up to spill-all for a new season of ‘Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything’ with stars Tommy Bowe, Jimmy Nesbitt and Pippa O’Connor Ormand to take the first hit.
The show returns to RTÉ from this Saturday with a key change from last season: all guests will stay on Angela’s pink sofa for the full hour.
With Jimmy Nesbitt, Angela quizzes the award-winning actor on nude scenes and sea swimming before getting a game of Bingo Loco going in the studio.
She has a cringe worthy childhood video up her sleeve for the interview: a teenage Jimmy giving a rendition of ‘All That Jazz.’
Pippa Ormond O’Connell steps up to talk all things ‘Brian’ in her husband Brian Ormond and best friend Brian Dowling.
Angela questions Pippa on her social media image and her spotless house on Instagram.
Finally, this Saturday sees Irish rugby player and Ireland AM star Tommy Bowe subject himself to Angela’s questions.
The man with 69 caps for Ireland talks the chase for adrenalin since he retired from the pitch and moved to breakfast television.
The show kicks off on Saturday October 15 at 9.45pm on RTÉ One, with RTÉ already looking for audience members to fill the seats in the studio.
Potential audience members are asked to fill in a form for the chance to be picked.
Anyone planning to nab a spot on the show, where guests win prizes like flight vouchers and hotel stays, must answer a number of questions to get them through the door.
“Are you willing to ask Angela and her guest a question?” the form asks, before prompting to who and what your dream question would be.
Hopeful audience members must reveal their “funny story about a celebrity or a claim to fame” if they have one.
Other questions include sharing a party piece, a celebrity selfies and favourite sporting memories.
