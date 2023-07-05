Celebs including golf legend Gary Player join Ronan Keating at charity event in memory of mum

Also supporting Ronan was his wife Storm and several of his children and siblings

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm pictured with Coco (3) and Cooper (6) and Missy

Ronan Keating was joined today by a string of celebrities at his annual charity golf outing in memory of his mum – led by legendary Gary Player.

South African born Player (87) is widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, winning the first of his nine majors in 1959 and his last in 1974.

Joining Player at the Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity golf outing at the K-Club in Co Kildare today were Padraig Harrington, Shay Given, Dennis Taylor, Sir Steve Redgrave, Jermaine Jenas and Jimmy Nesbit to name a few.

Also supporting Ronan was his wife Storm and several of his children and siblings.

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm

The Marie Keating Foundation was founded in 2001 after the Keating family lost their mother Marie to breast cancer in 1998.

This golf event was one of the first events they hosted and has become recognised as one of the most prestigious Irish charity tournaments.

The event is hosted annually by the Foundation’s Patron Ronan Keating and this year being such an important milestone for the charity, he was joined by golfing legend and friend Gary Player as his co-host.

This spectacular annual event saw teams of three golfers joined by a well-known personality from the world of entertainment and sport.

Over 30 teams participate and guests got the opportunity to play with an array of high-profile international celebrities and sporting legends.

The annual event, sponsored by Skechers, aims to raises vital funds for the Foundation’s cancer awareness and support services for men and women and this year in honour of Gary Player, funds will also support Blair Atholl, the children’s charity in South Africa which Player patrons.

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm pictured with Coco (3) and Cooper (6) and Missy

The money raised will fund the Marie Keating Foundation’s vital lifesaving community nursing and Mobile Information Unit service.

The charity maintains the service is needed now more than ever due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating effect it continues to have on cancer patients and their families.

““We are incredibly delighted to once again be hosting the Marie Keating Foundation Golf Day at the K club on July 5th. It’s a very special year as it has been 25 years since the first event,” explains Ronan.

“So, to honour this occasion Golfing legend Grand slam winner, nine-time major winner and the worlds most travelled man Gary Player will host alongside. We are so grateful to everybody who has taken teams and who have supported the event this year.

“All our Sponsors we thank you. Without you this event would not happen. A very special thank you to Richard Parker, Pete Youell and the team at Skechers for sponsoring the event again this year, your support is helping the Marie Keating Foundation continue to support people and their families at every step of a cancer journey”.

Gary Player admits he was honoured to take part in the event in Ireland.

“I am delighted to be here in Ireland for the Marie Keating Foundation’s 25th anniversary golf event,” he confirms. “What an amazing achievement for the Keating family and all the people their mission has supported on their cancer journey.

“I have to say I am also grateful this annual event is supporting children’s education at the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School in South Africa. Causes like this help so many in need and no doubt make the world a better place.”

The Keating Family pictured at the 25th Anniversary Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic

The Marie Keating Foundation’s nursing team and Mobile Information Units visit communities, workplaces, and schools nationally to educate people on the importance of early detection and prevention of cancer.

Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School has been providing education, nutrition, and medical care to underprivileged children living in the Lanseria area of Johannesburg. It caters for 125 learners from the ages of three to six.

As there are very few other pre-schools in the area, it performs the vital task in ensuring that children from the surrounding impoverished communities receive stimulation and education in preparation for their entry into formal schooling.

“Skechers are honoured to once again support this extremely important cause and are particularly proud to sponsor this very special 25th Anniversary Golf Event,” said Richard Parker, Managing Director of Skechers UK & Ireland, and Pete Youell, Skechers. “We have the utmost respect for the lifesaving work that The Marie Keating Foundation has achieved over the years, and we understand the support that people continue to need, from prevention all the way to living with or beyond cancer.”

The Marie Keating Foundation supports families across Ireland at every step of their cancer journey.

Through its community information service, the Foundation’s nurses have engaged with over 600,000 people about the causes and risk factors of cancer. The Foundation offers national cancer awareness and education campaigns covering the most common cancers affecting people in Ireland, including bowel, testicular, breast, cervical, lung, prostate, and skin cancer.

Given the fact that there are more than 200,000 cancer survivors in Ireland today, the Marie Keating Foundation supports cancer survivors through its Positive Living and Survive & Thrive programmes, which are run nationwide, free of charge, for men and women.

Over 1,200 cancer survivors have attended courses and seminars since the programmes’ inception in 2014. The Survive & Thrive Programme is aimed at assisting anyone who has come through treatment to adjust to their ‘new normal’ and offer practical advice and help in many areas of life including diet and exercise, emotional support and adjusting to returning to work. The Positive Living programme is for men and women living with advanced cancer and supports them in coping with their specific physical and psychological needs. The Foundation’s recently launched survivorship website www.surviveandthrive.ie has a host of information and advice for anyone living with or beyond cancer.