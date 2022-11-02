Celebrity couple Jenny Dixon and Tom Neville reveal they are expecting twins

Actress Jenny posted a picture on social media of former Fine Gael TD Tom holding her blossoming midriff

Celebrity couple Jenny Dixon and Tom Neville announced this evening they are to become proud parents for the first time – to twins.

Actress Jenny posted a picture on social media of former Fine Gael TD Tom holding her blossoming midriff.

“Just when we thought it may never happen it happens,” said Jenny, who captured the magic moment on Rush beach in north county Dublin.

She added: “Faith, positivity and determination. We can’t wait to meet both of you,” adding she is 17 weeks pregnant with twins.

Tom added on his social media: “Just when we thought it may never happen, it happens, and it happens x 2. Can’t wait to meet the twins.”

Jenny (38) famously played Kerri-Ann Bishop in Fair City, until her character was stabbed to death nearly four years ago.

Tom (46) was a Fine Gael TD for Limerick county, until he lost his seat in the last election. Earlier this year he took up a new job in London.

The couple wed in Dublin in June 2019, with then Taoiseach and fellow Fine Gael politician Leo Varadkar wishing Tom and his new bride well.

Several of Jenny’s former colleagues from Fair City joined her on the big day, including George McMahon (Mono), Dave O’Sullivan (Decco), Bryan Murray (Bob) and Una Crawford O'Brien (Renee). Jenny’s character Kerri-Ann previously caught up in a love triangle involving Mondo and Decco.

Before going into acting Dubliner Jenny was a teacher. She later spent a couple of years in Los Angeles, trying her hand at acting and modelling and famously hung out with Hugh Hefner in the Playboy mansion.

She has appeared in several small films in recent years.

Tom hails from Rathkeale and was initially co-opted to Limerick county council in 2003 to replace his father Dan.

Following the economic crash he emigrated to Australia for four years and when Dan gave up his Dail seat in 2016 Tom ran and was elected and replaced him.

Tom has also tried his hand at acting, appearing in several short films. Earlier this year he took up a new job in London with TikTok, in their brand management division.