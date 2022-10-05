Celebrity cast confirmed for Late Late Toy Show The Musical

The young star of the musical will be kept under wraps until a big reveal on the Late Late Show on October 14.

The musical is set to run from December 10 at The Auditorium, Convention Centre, Dublin with tickets priced at €25.

The cast for Toy Show The Musical was announced yestersay as Derry Girls and Fair City stars are set to take to the stage.

Inspired by the Late Late Toy Show, the new musical tells the story of what it’s like to watch the show every year.

Jamie Beamish of Bridgerton, Derry Girls and Billy The Kid fame will take on the role of “Dad,” the father of lead character Nell.

The actor played Ciaran in the hit comedy Derry Girls and Lord Nigel Berbrooke in the first season of Netflix’s Bridgerton.

He is joined by Fair City star Clare Barrett as “Mam” and Emmerdale actor Anna Healy as “Nana.”

Producers of the new musical are keeping the star of the musical under wraps until a big reveal on the Late Late Show on October 14.

The musical is set to follow her and her town as they prepare to watch the Toy Show.

It is the brainchild of two RTÉ producers and is directed by Séimí Campbell, currently directing another musical starring Gary Barlow.

"Toy Show the Musical celebrates one of our nation’s most loved traditions,” he told RTÉ.

"We have this wonderful opportunity to take many families into the theatre for the first time, and with that comes a responsibility to show them the unequivocal power of theatre - of sitting in a room together with strangers but leaving with some form of shared experience. That connectivity is exactly what Toy Show encapsulates."

Producer Jane Murphy says the character of Nell “was kind of born out of Toy Show kids and their stories over the years.”

"So, what we’re doing in the telling of this story is, we are turning the TV lens, we are turning the focus back around onto the people who watch Toy Show on Toy Show night. It’s the story of one little family, and our little hero is a young girl. She’s the hero of the piece."

The musical is set to run from December 10 at The Auditorium, Convention Centre, Dublin with tickets priced at €25.