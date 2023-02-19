Carl Mullen says 2FM co-host Doireann Garrihy doesn’t show favouritism on DWTS

“Doireann has a job to do and even if she wanted to show favouritism she just wouldn’t have time, she just doesn’t have a chance to do it.”

2FM Breakfast Show hosts Donncha, Doireann and Carl are also pals off the air

Carl Mullen is going strong on Dancing With The Stars

Dancing With The Stars celebrity Carl Mullen insists co-presenter of the show Doireann Garrihy is too professional to show any favouritism towards him live on TV.

The duo, along with former rugby star Donncha O’Callaghan, present the Breakfast Show on 2FM.

But Carl (33) does admit Doireann gives him encouragement backstage.

“The thing with myself and Doireann and Donncha, it’s nearly like your brothers and sisters,” he explains.

“More than often enough during the week, if there’s a time when we get annoyed with each other, we are able to say it to each other.

“There might be times on the Breakfast Show when we are like ‘will you give it a rest here’ because we just take the mick out of each other all the time, but it’s always just good fun.

“In terms with Doireann and Dancing With The Stars, we actually see very little of each other because Doireann is so busy when she is doing the show,” he says.

“Most of the time when we get to chat is when we’re rehearsing the actual show or when we’re live on air doing the show.

“It is nice having her there. There’s days when you could be in a panic and you might just see her across a room and she’d just give you the nod ‘you’ve got this, you’re all good’.”

He adds: “We’re three pals even outside of the breakfast show and we try as much as possible put that across on the breakfast show.”

But he insists Doireann does not show him any favours on Sunday nights.

“Doireann has a job to do and even if she wanted to show favouritism she just wouldn’t have time, she just doesn’t have a chance to do it.

“I think as well, Doireann is such a professional. I know that she couldn’t put herself in a position where she would want one person to do better over another. You wouldn’t want that, I wouldn’t want that either.”