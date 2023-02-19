Carey Mulligan incorrectly named Best Supporting Actress over Kerry Condon at Baftas

While Kotsur was signing that Banshees of Inisherin actor Kerry Condon had won, the sign language interpreter mistakenly said the name Carey Mulligan.

Kerry Condon (left) and Carey Mulligan (right) at the Baftas Photo: Getty

Kerry Condon in the film THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN. Photo by Jonathan Hession. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. ø 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Kerry Condon poses with the award for Supporting Actress during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

There was confusion at the Baftas on Sunday night as Carey Mulligan was incorrectly named winner of the Best Supporting Actress award.

Last year’s Best Supporting Actor winner, CODA star Troy Kotsur, presented the award using sign language.

Mulligan had been nominated for MeToo movie She Said.

“This is a bad moment,” the interpreter told the star-studded crowd, as gasps sounded around the auditorium in London’s Royal Festival Hall.

When Condon was finally named, she came to the stage and delivered an acceptance speech to rapturous applause.

Accepting the award, Condon said: “Thank you Martin (McDonagh) for this part, and thank you for all the parts you gave me throughout my career. You make me so proud to be an Irish woman.”

She also thanked Alan Parker of The Commitments fame for giving her "my very first job when I was 16-years-old".

She also paid tribute to the cast and crew and the "amazing lads" who were "so kind and generous to me."

She also thanked her family in Ireland who were always at the other end of the phone for years. "I love you so much, thank you," she said.

Condon ended her speech by thanking her horses and dogs as they "showed me so much love and gave me so much meaning in my life."

“A defibrillator needed for Carey Mulligan,” host Richard E Grant joked, after Condon finished speaking.

The Banshees of Inisherin has already won three of the top awards at the 2023 British Academy of Film and TV Awards in London tonight.

Barry Keoghan won the award for supporting actor while Martin McDonagh won original screenplay, giving the dark comedy film its third win of the night so far.

In his acceptance speech, Dubliner Keoghan dedicated his win to his six-month-old son Brando.

"This is for my son as well, for my mother and also for the kids that are dreaming to be something from the area that I came from. This is for youse," he said.