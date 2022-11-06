Car dealer says Conor McGregor punching pub punter cost her tens of thousands

Nadia Adan lost €250,000 deal for Conor McGregor’s BMW after fan withdrew offer over pub punch

Conor McGregor was caught on camera hitting a pub customer who didn’t want to drink his whiskey

18 January 2020; Conor McGregor prior to his UFC 246 Welterweight bout with Donald Cerrone at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Photo by Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports via Sportsfile

A second-hand car dealer says when Conor McGregor punched a punter in a pub for refusing to drink his whiskey it cost her tens of thousands in a lucrative motor deal.

McGregor sold Wicklow woman Nadia Adan his prized white BMW i8 and because of the publicity the UFC fighter generated by posing with his Beemer, an American fan put in a bid of €250,000 for it.

“I had it sold to a collector in Vegas for a quarter of a million at the time, a massive MMA fan,” Nadia (32) tells the Sunday World.

“I had it sold for stupid money and I had a big deposit – then, obviously, that incident happened in the pub and your man called me up and said ‘look, I don’t like what he did’ or whatever, and added, ‘I’m not doing the deal’.”

“Unfortunately, Conor went and did what he did to the guy in the pub and your man reneged on the deal and I said ‘ah look, it’s fine’.”

McGregor was fined €1,000 in November 2019 for assaulting Desmond Keogh at the Marble Arch pub in Dublin’s Drimnagh the previous April, after the brawler took offence when the victim turned down a free shot of the fighter’s Proper 12 whiskey which he was hawking around the bar.

Nadia said she bought McGregor’s car through an intermediary and has since kept hold of it, now regularly driving it herself.

“People mention to me when I’m out ‘that was Conor’s car’, because he did a good bit of footage when he owned it.

“I think it was kind of the first big car he bought for himself when he came into a few bob. So there would be a lot of photos when he was sitting on the bonnet and so forth,” Nadia says.

“Conor changes every second of the day, he sold it to me and I think he bought a Bentley at the time. It’s a lovely car in fairness. I think he’s got eight to 10 cars, maybe more.”

Nadia declined to say exactly how much profit she would have made on the car, but admits it would have been tens of thousands.

“Look, like any celeb, I think he’s a great advocate to have for the country and I wish him well,” she says, when asked what she thinks of McGregor.

“He is good out there for the country but, look, again, he’s a bit of a messer as well.

“I know there’s a few things there. It’s hard to know what’s true and what’s not.

“Obviously you’re disappointed because it was a savage deal, but on the other side of it you learn to move on very quickly when deals don’t go through because that’s part of the game.”

Nadia says she’s selling top-end cars every week

Nadia has become one of the best known second-hand car dealers in the country through her company Ashford Motors, which has more than 100,000 followers on TikTok and another 20,000 on Instagram.

She worked previously as a stockbroker, having come to Ireland as a young girl with her mother after they fled their home country of Somalia as refugees.

Her mother took on five jobs to put Nadia through college, where she got a Masters in Trinity College.

“I had always been into my cars and the guys I were working with always drove nice cars. I bought a nice motor and I ended up selling it one day on my lunch break in Tesco car park and I made a few bob on it, and that’s when I said to myself ‘that was a bit of fun’,” she recalls.

“I was always doing a buy and sell, just buying and selling stocks. Dealing in cars is very similar.”

She officially started trading at her Rathnew showroom in Co Wicklow in March 2020. Up until then she sold cars from her family home in nearby Ashford.

Nadia now has up to 30 cars for sale on her premises, ranging from €10,000 starter cars right up to a blue Lamborghini Spyder, which she has on the market for €300,000.

McGregor showing off the white BMW he sold on

“Business is booming,” confirms Nadia, who appears with other car dealers tomorrow on RTE’s ‘Secrets From The Showroom’.

“When the pandemic happened there was a higher demand for second-hand cars because people had extra money to spend and they were buying cars; they had nothing else to spend their money on.”

Prices have also gone up by as much as 65 per cent, mainly because Brexit is making it harder to import cars, while there’s also fewer new cars because of a curtailment in the supply of chips for electronic control units.

“It was a bonus for me, actually,” Nadia admits. “Obviously the pandemic wasn’t the best thing that happened the world, but it was the best thing that happened the second-hand car market.

“What happened was the big brands like Nissan and Toyota or whatever, they would have usually sold on the trade-ins that come in to other independent dealers like myself.

“But because they couldn’t get their hands on brand new cars, they were left having to retail those older cars that they would have never had to retail in the past — they would have traded on to the likes of myself or other independent garages.

“That forced me to think outside the box and say ‘where am I going to get my supply from?’.”

Nadia targeted social media and had up to 10 customers a day contacting her to sell cars.

“Last week I sold a 2016 Bentley Bentayga for €170,000. It would be worth about half a million new. This one was the only one for sale in the country.

“I sold a Range Rover Sport yesterday for €80,000. I sold a Porsche last week for €100,000. I’m selling €100,000, €200,000 cars every week. I have high profile clients, I can’t mention names. You can’t get new high end cars, that’s the point.”