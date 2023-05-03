Bruce Springsteen visits pal Shane MacGowan in Dublin ahead of RDS gigs

Springsteen has landed in Dublin ahead of his RDS concerts on May 5, 7, and 9.

Shane MacGowan’s wife has hailed Bruce Springsteen as a “truly wonderful person” after The Boss visited the Pogues frontman at his home.

Springsteen has landed in Dublin and made sure to drop in to say hello to MacGowan and his wife Victoria Mary Clarke ahead of his RDS concerts on May 5, 7, and 9.

Sharing a photo of her husband and the American singer sharing a sweet embrace in their house, Victoria tweeted: “What an amazing honour and a beautiful experience to get a visit from The Boss!!!

“Such a truly wonderful man and a total genius!” she added, tagging both musicians in the post.

Fans flocked to the replies section to share their love for the photo, with one person writing: “Imagine that getting a visit off the boss, Total Respect. 2 musical legends right there.”

Another said: “Two geniuses! So much respect for them both. Great picture.”

While a third added: “Well in my opinion Bruce Springsteen came to visit 'The Boss '… your Shane is just deadly”.

And a fourth chimed in: “Shane met Bruce Springsteen? No, Bruce Springsteen met Shane... Great photo, and great to see Shane”.

The Boss has previously spoken about his adoration and respect for MacGowan in an interview with Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show.

“He's the man, you know? I truly believe, as I sit on my radio show, that a hundred years from now, most of us will be forgotten. But I do believe that Shane's music is going to be remembered and sung. It's just deep in the nature of it,” he said.

“So he's a master, for me, and I've a deep, deep appreciation of his work and working with The Pogues.”

The rocker also praised his Irish fans, joking that his concerts on the Emerald Isle sometimes feel like they go on for days because of the electric atmosphere.

“I like to play. I like to get out there and play. Our Irish audience has become one of our greatest around the world.

“We’ve got a beautiful relationship with our Irish fans and it’s just a pleasure for me. I love doing it,” he added.