Bruce Springsteen leaves Shane MacGowan smelling of roses with bouquet gift

Bruce Springsteen gifted Shane McGowan a massive bouquet of white flowers after visiting the singer in his Dublin home over the weekend.

The New Jersey rock star is in Ireland for his run of sell-out shows in the RDS and dropped in to see former Pogues frontman, Shane, and his wife Victoria Mary Clarke.

“Thank you for the flowers Bruce,” Shane wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Victoria also enjoyed meeting The Boss, writing: “I am so blessed!!! Thank you for the music and for being such a generous and beautiful guy!” alongside of a photo of her with the rocker.

Shane is still recovering from some recent health issues. Last December, he was admitted to hospital due to an infection.

Victoria later announced that the singer had been diagnosed with encephalitis, an uncommon condition that causes the brain to swell and can be life-threatening.

Thankfully, the ‘Fairytale of New York’ legend is making a return to health and is seen enjoying the beautiful, white roses sent to him by Bruce.

Shane was definitely pleased with the gift as afterwards he posted an image of a rainbow afterwards and said: “Somewhere under the rainbow there’s a crock of gold.”

Mr Springsteen has been snapped all over the country in recent days. He’s been seen in Windmill Lane recording studios, meeting former RTE broadcaster Charlie Bird and his wife Claire, enjoying pints as well as fish and chips.

He also dropped in to Trinity College to see the Book of Kells and was snapped chatting with fans on Merrion Square.

Visitor Services Manager Anne-Marie Diffley posted a photo of the singer in the Old Library before he went to view the ninth century manuscript.

Springsteen also ended up at two of his favourite Dublin businesses on Saturday afternoon – The Long Hall pub and Leo Burdock’s Famous Fish and Chips.

The final stop on his mini tour of Dublin saw him make his way to Leo Burdock’s Christchurch outlet, which was first opened in 1913.

The beloved takeaway counts Springsteen among its many celebrity regulars and the singer popped by for a bag of chips and to sign a copy of one of his vinyl albums.