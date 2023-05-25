Broadcaster Maia Dunphy slams ‘hate’ after wearing 'Refugees Welcome' t-shirt

“I think communication from government about housing refugees/ migrants needs to be MUCH better, and this would help assuage fears. - I don’t live in a mansion in an rich part of Dublin! Wish I did!”

Leo Varadkar has admitted that Ireland is struggling with the number of refugees entering Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Broadcaster Maia Dunphy has slammed the hateful messages which have appeared on her Twitter feed after she posed in a white t-shirt with the words ‘Refugees welcome’ emblazoned on the front.

Ms Dunphy decided to show support for displaced people whilst wearing a grey cap in a selfie which she posted online.

“Christ, the T-shirt has turned my timeline into a bin fire. People really are so full of hate and a lot of misinformation,” she said afterwards.

Ms Dunphy went on to describe a new approach which may be required by the authorities in order to quell the fears of people protesting refugees’ arrival in their communities.

“And a few points: - I think communication from government about housing refugees/ migrants needs to be MUCH better, and this would help assuage fears. - I don’t live in a mansion in an rich part of Dublin! Wish I did!

“And I’ve never said it should be up to citizens to house refugees. Many I know have, and it’s working out well. Genuine questions and fears should never be belittled.

Homeless man, gardai and marchers (Niall Carson/PA)

“Listening to and answering questions can only ever help (in any context). But so many people are spreading outright lies and it’s desperately unhelpful,” Ms Dunphy said.

According to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Ireland is currently struggling with the scale of the refugee crisis sweeping across Europe, following Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade his Ukranian neighbours as well as countless other conflicts which are being fought across the globe.

The Taoiseach said while issues have arisen with accommodation shortages and some protests, the vast majority of the near 100,000 people who have arrived in Ireland in the last year have been welcomed.

“There is always a place in a democracy for peaceful protest and people have a right to have their voices heard,” said Mr Varadkar.

“But engaging in violence, engaging in intimidation, engaging in racism, and restricting the freedom of others in a public place is not a legitimate form of protest.

“I think when it comes to this matter, we should never lose sight of the bigger picture. We’re facing a major refugee crisis not just here in Ireland but all across Europe.

“We would have seen in most years (that) 3,000 to 4,000 people come to Ireland each year looking for protection, in the past year it’s been closer to 100,000, most fleeing the war in Ukraine, but a very large number of people seeking international protection from other parts of Europe and outside of Europe, as well, and we’re struggling to deal with it.

“But I think we’ve done a lot. Almost all of those 100,000 people who have come to our country in the past year have been provided with food, shelter, accommodation, access to health care, access to housing, access to education and, in many cases, they’ve been provided with employment as well.

“And I want to particularly thank the gardai for the work that they’ve done in managing these protests, a very difficult job in a difficult situation and also to recognise the communities that have accepted newcomers into their communities,” Mr Varadkar said.