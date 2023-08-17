Brian O’Driscoll leads former rugby team-mates on golf expedition around UK courses

He was joined by Rory Best and Rob Kearney

Brian O’Driscoll is leading his former rugby team-mates on a golf expedition around the top golf courses in the UK.

Ireland’s former rugby captain posted an image on Instagram yesterday arm-in-arm with Rory Best, Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden from the Royal Birkdale Golf Club, a 134-year-old institution in Southport which has hosted the Open Championships ten times.

“Favourite track in the UK maybe! The expedition continues,” Brian captioned the snap.

Former Ulster hooker, Rory Best, also posted the same image, but he wrote “Great course made all the better with the win!” giving a clear indication as to whose swing was in top form.

Brian was recently took for a family holiday with wife, Amy Huberman and their three kids where he was captured lugging their children’s buggy up and down some massive staircases in Croatia.

Amy posted an image herself on Instagram this past week with a white pony, which she captioned hilariously: “Apols to anyone who thought they were getting their -fruit emoji- commented on today as my toddler went around shouting out “Nice ‘orse” like he was straight outta Ross O’Carroll Kelly.

"He was in fact pointing at many a “Nice horse”. #mylovely’orse #Dublin’orseShow”

Brian’s rugby pals Rob and Dave Kearney also recently posted images from their recent golf trip to St. Andrew’s, where they were snapped enjoying some whiskeys out on the green.

“A memorable trip to the home of golf with the boys - apologies for the obligatory bridge photo,” Rob wrote.