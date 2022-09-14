Brian McFadden shares sweet snaps with Kerry Katona at daughter Molly’s 21st birthday

The birthday girl marked the special occasion a few weeks back with a party at the Croke Park Hotel in Dublin surrounded by her family and friends.

Brian McFadden had a proud dad moment this week as he shared photos from his daughter Molly’s 21st birthday celebrations.

The birthday girl marked the special occasion a few weeks back with a party at the Croke Park Hotel in Dublin surrounded by her family and friends.

And to continue the celebrations, Brian took to Instagram this week to give his followers a glimpse into the night.

The former Westlife star shared a photo beaming beside his fiancée Danielle Parkinson and daughters Molly, Lily-Sue (19), and baby Ruby (one).

Captioning the gorgeous picture, the 42-year-old wrote: “Molly’s 21st. All my girls.”

Brian also posted a snap of Molly’s birthday decorations, which were organised by Pastel Events and So Trendy Balloons.

The venue was decked out with lavish displays featuring pink, white, and gold balloons while family photos of Molly covered the walls and a two-tier birthday cake stood in the centre of the room.

Molly’s parents, Brian and former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona, reunited for the special event and were spotted dancing together as they celebrated their daughter’s milestone.

After the party, Kerry wrote about the night’s festivities, saying: “It’s been soooo much fun but my god never thought I’d say this but my girls can’t half out drink me.”

Brian also paid tribute to his eldest daughter on her birthday, sharing how “bloody proud” he is of her.

“Noooooo!!! Nooooo way is my baby girl 21 today!!!!” he wrote.

“WHAAAT!! Oh my goodness.. baby girl I honestly cannot express in words how bloody proud I am of you, you are one hell of a girl or should I say woman!”

Kerry and Brian tied the knot in Co Meath in 2002 and share two children together: Molly Marie and Lilly-Sue. The pair split in 2004 and their divorce was finalised two years later.