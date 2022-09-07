Brian Dowling shares snap of surrogate sister's 'emotional reunion’ with baby Blake
Brian Dowling’s sister Aoife had an “emotional reunion” with her newborn niece after carrying the baby for her brother and his husband.
Big Brother star Brian and his husband Arthur Gourounlian welcomed their first child, a little girl named Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian, on Thursday afternoon.
To bring their baby into the world, the couple enlisted the help of Brian’s “absolutely incredible” younger sister Aoife, who acted as a surrogate for the new parents.
And on Tuesday, Aoife was reunited with Blake for the first time since giving birth, with her brother commemorating the sweet moment with an Instagram post.
Sharing a snap of Aoife cradling her tiny niece, Brian wrote: “Today was REUNION TIME in the Dowling Gourounlian household. We had a little visitor in the form of ️[Aoife].
“It was an emotional reunion as the tears flowed. Times like this are so special. I still find it hard to believe that Aoife, Arthur & I created this BEAUTIFUL LITTLE BABY.
“Blake LOVES her Aunty Aoife so much & was so content in her arms. How SENSATIONAL does Aoife look especially only 5 days after giving birth.”
It comes after Brian and Arthur hit a major parenting milestone after taking baby Blake out for her first stroll around their neighbourhood.
After a weekend of gushing over their tot, they decided it was time to take their daughter out for some fresh air.
Arthur shared a video online which showed Brian getting ready to push Blake around in a pram outside their house while he held down the fort at home.
“It’s Blake’s first ever stroll. It’s the first time she’s going out with Daddy and I’m going to stay home working. Blake, I love you!” he said in the clip.
Former Big Brother winner Brian admitted he was feeling “a bit nervy” about taking Blake outside by himself.
Arthur reassured him: “Don’t be nervous. Blake – don't talk to strangers and come back home straight away.”
“If I’m not back in 10 minutes, call someone,” Brian joked before laughing that he was “serving new dad fashion” in his tracksuit bottoms and cardigan.
Arthur captioned the video: “As they say, there’s a first time for everything. Well, here’s Blake’s first ever stroll with daddy”.
