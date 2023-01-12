Brian Dowling says ‘vile’ trolling has gone ‘step too far’ since birth of his child

‘To the fools who are leaving these messages, do they not realise they are leaving a vile digital footprint of hate & homophobia’

Brian Dowling (44) has slammed the ‘vile’ messages that have multiplied since the birth of his baby daughter.

The TV star has said he “expects” a certain amount of nasty comments from being in the public eye, but the recent abuse has gone “a step too far.”

Brian has often called out the abuse he and his sister Aoife, who was the surrogate for his child, have received since baby Blake was born.

"I can handle comments saying I'm a sh*t TV host, saying I've ruined my face with botox, and comments regarding my fake accent,” he told Instagram followers.

“I can easily laugh all those off as we all know I have a FABULOUS Kildare accent.”

Since the birth of his baby daughter last year, Brian has admitted the abuse has gotten increasingly worse.

"But recently, to be called a child trafficker, a perverted creep, womb rapist, accusing me of incest is a step too far,” he continued.

"To the fools who are leaving these messages, do they not realise they are leaving a vile digital footprint of hate & homophobia.

"The majority of these people actually have children of their own, that's the scary part. Since becoming a dad, I must call out all forms of hate and encourage my daughter to be the best person she can be.

"It's no wonder on the new season of Winter Love Island that all contestants have been asked to disable all their social media while on the show. This is to prevent trolling & bullying.”

Brian – who shares baby Blake with partner and Dancing with the Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian (42) – shared the post with a snap of him guest-hosting Ireland AM last weekend.

"So let's leave it here with this pic of me in my GORGEOUS jumper & my severely over-botoxed unrecognisable face,” he joked.

Brian has been open about his and Arthur’s surrogacy journey in the past.

“There’s been a lot of shaming. The amount of homophobia that Arthur and I [get]... it’s been so odd. Aoife also put herself out there,” he told Kate Ferdinand’s podcast Blended in November.

"Our journey to parenthood is very unique and with the lack of legislation in Ireland, who dictates who can have families and who doesn’t?"

Brian’s sister Aoife was the surrogate to their baby, and all involved have been bombarded with questions about “DNA and biology.”

He said she is not the biological mother of baby Blake as they used an egg donor from Portugal.

"There was interest regarding who the dad is. People are obsessed with DNA and biology.

“Aoife never thought the baby was hers. Aoife knows it’s her niece. We have eight other nieces and nephews and it’s the exact same relationship.

“When we made this public, we got all this stuff like: ‘how could she give her baby away? Shameful.’ She was like, ‘It’s not my baby’.

"Aoife doesn’t think motherhood is for her but as a woman, she wanted to experience pregnancy. She was very emotional when she gave birth."