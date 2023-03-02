Brian Dowling lands ‘dream’ Dublin radio gig

“The news is finally out,” the station revealed on Instagram this afternoon.

Brian Dowling on the set of Ireland AM in January.

Brian Dowling has landed his “dream” job on Dublin’s 98fm, revealing he will join Suzanne Kane on the airwaves every weekday.

"We are SO excited for @bprdowling to join the 98FM family!

“Brian will be joining our beloved @suzanne.fm 10am-1pm weekdays on 98FM.

"Get ready for the best daytime chats, paired of course with the biggest good time anthems. #dublinsgoodtimes.”

98fm shared a clip of the pair together at the microphones ahead of their debut on March 27.

"Can we COPE,” they captioned the clip, adding that Brian will be joining Suzanne on her 10am-1pm slot every weekday.

The star took to social media to share the good news with fans and pals, who praised Brian’s new gig.

"This is brilliant news! Well done,” said Tipperary star Una Healy.

Celebrity chef Donal Skehan added: “Woohoo amazing!”

"What a duo,” one fan commented.

“I am back into full-time employment,” he joked with Instagram followers today. “The first time since 2001.”

The presenter gushed that he was “so excited” and “can’t wait” to get in front of the mic.

"I’m equally as nervous, when you start something new.

"Will Blake be in safe hands I wonder?” he teased, panning the camera to partner Arthur Gourounlian.

Baby Blake arrived by surrogate – Brian’s sister Aoife – five months ago and the pair have been open about their journey through parenthood.

The TV star has previously called out the “vile” messages that have targeted him and Arthur since the birth of their daughter.

"I can handle comments saying I'm a sh*t TV host, saying I've ruined my face with botox, and comments regarding my fake accent,” he told Instagram followers in January.

“I can easily laugh all those off as we all know I have a FABULOUS Kildare accent.”

He admitted the abuse has gotten increasingly worse since Blake was born.

"But recently, to be called a child trafficker, a perverted creep, womb rapist, accusing me of incest is a step too far,” he continued.

"To the fools who are leaving these messages, do they not realise they are leaving a vile digital footprint of hate & homophobia.

"The majority of these people actually have children of their own, that's the scary part. Since becoming a dad, I must call out all forms of hate and encourage my daughter to be the best person she can be.

"It's no wonder on the new season of Winter Love Island that all contestants have been asked to disable all their social media while on the show. This is to prevent trolling & bullying.”