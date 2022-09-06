Brian Dowling emotional as he takes newborn baby Blake for her first stroll

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Blake, on Thursday afternoon

Arthur shared a sweet clip of Brian and Blake's first outing together online

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian hit a major parenting milestone yesterday after taking their newborn baby out for her first stroll.

And after a weekend of gushing over their tot, they decided it was time to take her around their neighbourhood for the first time.

Taking to social media, Arthur shared a video of Brian getting ready to push Blake around in a pram outside their house while he held down the fort at home.

“It’s Blake’s first ever stroll. It’s the first time she’s going out with Daddy and I’m going to stay home working. Blake, I love you!” he said in the clip.

Former Big Brother winner Brian admitted he was feeling “a bit nervy” about taking Blake outside by himself.

Arthur reassured him: “Don’t be nervous. Blake – don't talk to strangers and come back home straight away.”

“If I’m not back in 10 minutes, call someone,” Brian joked before laughing that he was “serving new dad fashion” in his tracksuit bottoms and cardigan.

Arthur captioned the video: “As they say, there’s a first time for everything. Well, here’s Blake’s first ever stroll with daddy”.

Brian and Arthur announced the arrival of their daughter in a joint Instagram statement on Saturday.

They wrote: “Please be upstanding for the arrival of our BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian. Yes people another BDG.

“Blake was delivered safely on Thursday September 1st at 14:52pm weighting 7lb 4ozs. We are ABSOLUTELY TOTALLY IN LOVE with her & can’t believe she’s here & is ours,” alongside a heart, lips and rose emojis.

“None of this would have been possible without our donor, a woman we have never met or even seen a picture of but has given us the GIFT OF LIFE.”

Brian, whose younger sister Aoife acted as the couple’s surrogate added: “Now, where do we even start with you [Aoife] you are a SAINT to us & we will FOREVER be GRATEFUL to you for the REST OF OUR LIVES. Baby Blake can’t wait for her Aunty Aoife to spoil her #babyishere #fatherhood #littleprincess.”