Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian share cute snaps from daughter’s christening

Celebrity pals joined the couple for a celebratory dinner following the ceremony

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian have shared adorable snaps from their daughter Blake’s christening.

Taking to Instagram, they posted an adorable snap of the family in St. Brigid's Church, in Straffan, Co. Kildare.

The picture shows the happy couple with their three-month-old daughter.

“Today our beautiful daughter Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian was Christened 10.12.22. Doing it on my mums birthday just makes it so SPECIAL. December 10th ALWAYS,” the post was captioned.

Following the ceremony, the couple enjoyed a celebratory dinner with family and friends including Nadia Forde, Donal Skehan and Pippa O’Connor Ormand.

Brian’s sister Aoife, who was the couple’s surrogate, was also in attendance.

Dowling recently revealed that they have been the target of “a lot of shaming”.

“There’s been a lot of shaming. The amount of homophobia that Arthur and I... it’s been so odd. Aoife also put herself out there,” he told Kate Ferdinand’s podcast Blended.

"Our journey to parenthood is very unique and with the lack of legislation in Ireland, who dictates who can have families and who doesn’t?

"I remember coming out in 2001 and we couldn’t get married; there was the referendum in 2015. Who dictates that I can get married?”

He said they have been bombarded with questions about “DNA and biology.”

He said she is not the biological mother of baby Blake as they used an egg donor from Portugal.

"There was interest regarding who the dad is. People are obsessed with DNA and biology.”

“Aoife never thought the baby was hers. Aoife knows it’s her niece. We have eight other nieces and nephews and it’s the exact same relationship,” he continued.

“When we made this public, we got all this stuff like: ‘how could she give her baby away? Shameful.’ She was like, ‘It’s not my baby’.”

"Aoife doesn’t think motherhood is for her but as a woman, she wanted to experience pregnancy. She was very emotional when she gave birth.”

"She always wanted a C-section. The whole thing of a long labour, but a C-section, it’s more clinical,” he said.