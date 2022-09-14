Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian receive another sick message about new baby

“I get messages like this rather often. I’m not sure if the people making them are ignorant or just plain vile”

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian have revealed the latest sick homophobic message they’ve received since the birth of their new baby Blake.

The couple shared one of the comments that was posted on their Instagram page that says: “She wants her mother" in reference to Blake, who was born via surrogate earlier this month.

Brian retorted: “Messages like this make me sad but also so very angry,” while Arthur added: “And I get messages like this rather often. I’m not sure if the people making them are ignorant or just plain vile.”

The Big Brother legend and the Dancing With The Stars judge welcomed their first child, Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian, together on September 1.

Brian's sister Aoife was their surrogate mother after the couple travelled to Portugal to find a donor egg.

Just one week after Blake was born, Arthur confronted some of the negative and homophobic comments their family has already received on social media.

A video post showed the week-old baby putting her middle finger up in her sleep, while Arthur added: “When your daughter is new here and she doesn't give a damn about all the negative comments. The finger I CAN’T cope, OH THE TIMING. #babyblake #daughterlove #bekind.”

Other users took to the comments section, advising them to ignore the negativity.

Lucy Kennedy commented: “Negative comments? Take no notice. Blake is such a lucky little baby to be born into a family full of love and happiness.”

Another said: “Unfortunately the comments are so common against our families because we’re different but Blake is such a lucky girl to have you both.” A third added: “Beautiful baby and beautiful story. Ignore them. Baby brought into a home filled with love is what's most important.”

And another added: “So upsetting to hear you’re receiving negative comments at such a special time in your lives. God bless you all.”

Meanwhile, the exhausted pair have been recovering after Brian’s younger sister volunteered to babysit, even though she is getting married in two days.

Brian posted a picture of them both in bed, adding: “How SMUG do we look? We are currently in the guest bedroom AKA known as @effidy_dowling_ room.

“My baby sister Tara clearly saw my post yesterday and felt so bad for us that she offered to babysit Baby Blake tonight so we can have a good night's sleep.

“Clearly, it’s needed as I’m mid-yawn in this pic. This is super kind of Tara especially as she is getting married on Thursday. She’s either SUPER AMAZING OR SUPER SILLY. So if the bride looks tired on Thursday, Blake is sorry. Now Arthur and I are going to have chocolate in bed and catch up on some of our TV shows before I fall asleep.

“It really is the simplest thing, people. I am TRULY BLESSED with the BEST FAMILY. Now let's see how long I last before running upstairs and checking in on Blake..”

Brian also dedicated a post to his beloved daughter on Sunday. He said that nothing can prepare you for parenthood and despite being tired, he feels more confident and relaxed.

The Big Brother legend posted: “I look absolutely delirious in these pics. They were taken the night you were born during our first night feed. Honestly nothing can really prepare you for parenthood. I was so nervous doing the first few feeds and any time she cried I would become so anxious.

“We are now 10 days in and I'm feeling so much more relaxed and confident. We are letting Blake lead the way for us @gourounlian and set the tone, this could be a bad idea as she’s only 10 days old.

“I find myself sometimes just looking at her beautiful little face and smiling. The tiredness is of course on another level but I’ve been more tired before from big nights out. I can already tell that Blake is a determined little girl and each day we see more of her personality.”