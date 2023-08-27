Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian celebrate daughter’s first birthday a week early

The TV couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Blake, on September 1 last year with Brian’s sister Aoife acting as their surrogate.

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian at their daughter Blake's first birthday party

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian marked their daughter’s first birthday with a lavish party surrounded by family and friends.

And while Blake’s official birthday is still a few days away, her doting dads decided to get the celebrations started early with a big birthday bash in Barberstown Castle, Co Kildare.

The pair pulled out all the stops for their daughter’s jungle-themed party and shared some snaps from the festivities on Instagram.,

One photo shows Brian, Arthur, and Blake posing in front of an impressive leafy wall which was adorned with flowers and a neon sign reading ‘Let’s get this party started’.

Another showed their little one’s extravagant first birthday cake, a two-tiered masterpiece decorated with giraffes, zebras, and elephants with Blake’s name taking centre stage in gold letters.

The cake lay on a mossy display featuring dozens of animal-themed cupcakes and cake pops, while bunches of tropical flowers and leaves gave the venue a safari feel.

Baby Blake looked adorable on her big day in a white and orange sun dress paired with a big yellow bow and some white leopard print shoes.

Meanwhile, her dads went all out for the occasion with their on-theme outfits. Brian decided to match his little girl in a leopard print shirt with Arthur wore a showstopping white tiger print shirt.

Captioning the joint post, they wrote: “Today, our @gourounlian darling daughter, we CELEBRATE YOU. It’s not officially Blake’s Birthday till Friday, September 1st, but today surrounded by loved ones, we honour the love you have brought to all our lives. I’ve been feeling super emotional all week, and I just hope I can keep it together until we cut the cake. It's honestly been the QUICKEST YEAR OF OUR LIVES. Happy Birthday, our beautiful baby girl”.

Brian and Arthur tied the knot at the Powerscourt Hotel back in 2015 and announced Blake’s birth last September, writing: “Please be upstanding for the arrival of our BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian. Yes people another BDG.

“Blake was delivered safely on Thursday September 1st at 14:52pm weighting 7lb 4ozs. We are ABSOLUTELY TOTALLY IN LOVE with her & can’t believe she’s here & is ours.

“None of this would have been possible without our donor, a woman we have never met or even seen a picture of but has given us the GIFT OF LIFE.

“Now, where do we even start with you [Aoife] you are a SAINT to us & we will FOREVER be GRATEFUL to you for the REST OF OUR LIVES.

“Baby Blake can’t wait for her Aunty Aoife to spoil her #babyishere #fatherhood #littleprincess.”