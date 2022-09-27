Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian ask famous pals to be daughter’s godparents

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gournounlian, on September 1

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian were “absolutely delighted” to reveal their newborn baby’s godparents earlier this week.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gournounlian, on September 1 with the help of Brian’s sister Aoife, who acted as their surrogate.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Brian told his followers that he and Arthur had chosen their pals, businesswoman and influencer Pippa O’Connor and publicist Simon Jones, to be baby Blake’s godparents.

Sharing photos of Pippa cradling her godchild and Simon posing with Brian, the former Big Brother star captioned the post: “When it came to choosing Godparents for Blake @gourounlian & I were looking for 2 people who had integrity, class, and good values & treated people with kindness & respect.”

He jokingly continued: “Sadly we don’t anyone like that so we reluctantly had to ask @pipsy_pie & @simonjonespr.

“We are ABSOLUTELY DELIGHTED that Pippa & Simon said yes & they are on this CRAZY JOURNEY with us. Now bring on the Christening.”

Commenting on the post, Pippa wrote: “Such a loved little girl”

And proud dad Arthur added: “She is a very LUCKY LUCKY girl”

Brian’s surrogate sister Aoife said: “I couldn’t think of two better people than @pipsy_pie & @simonjonespr to be godparents to my beautiful niece Blake. Such a special little girl deserves the best people around her. Now @pipsy_pie BRING ON outfit wars for the Christening”

Brian and Arthur announced the arrival of their daughter in a joint Instagram statement earlier this month.

They wrote: “Please be upstanding for the arrival of our BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian. Yes people another BDG.

“Blake was delivered safely on Thursday September 1st at 14:52pm weighting 7lb 4ozs. We are ABSOLUTELY TOTALLY IN LOVE with her & can’t believe she’s here & is ours,” alongside a heart, lips and rose emojis.

“None of this would have been possible without our donor, a woman we have never met or even seen a picture of but has given us the GIFT OF LIFE.”

Brian, whose younger sister Aoife acted as the couple’s surrogate added: “Now, where do we even start with you [Aoife] you are a SAINT to us & we will FOREVER be GRATEFUL to you for the REST OF OUR LIVES. Baby Blake can’t wait for her Aunty Aoife to spoil her #babyishere #fatherhood #littleprincess.”