Bressie to kayak length of River Shannon this summer for mental health charity

The musician, known as Bressie, and his friends will kayak more than 300km to raise money for the youth mental health charity he co-founded, A Lust for Life.

The musician and podcaster will be kayaking the length of the River Shannon along with friends starting on June 30.

Niall Breslin has announced that he will kayak the length of the River Shannon this summer for charity.

The challenge - dubbed ‘The Rising’ - will kick off on June 30 at Dowra on the shores of Lough Allen and will end at the mouth of the Shannon in Limerick City on July 6 at King John's Castle.

‘The Rising’ is a concept Bressie developed together with fellow Mullingar local Ray Carolan, from Lakeland Kayaks.

The Westmeath man will be making special guest stops along the route in Carrick on Shannon, Athlone, and Limerick, where he'll be joining fundraising events hosted by local musicians and mental health advocates.

‘The Rising’ is more than just a fundraising challenge for Bressie – it's a “metaphor for life”.

“We all encounter rough parts of life, and while it's not always easy, with the right tools and skills, navigating through these stormy times becomes less daunting,” he said.

“Our school programs aim to do exactly that - equip the children of Ireland with the necessary skills and tools to cope with life’s challenges, and that work has to begin now. We know the power of early intervention models of care.”

The funds raised will contribute to A Lust for Life's schools mental health programmes.

More than 1,000 schools across the country have already registered nationwide making the programme available to some 50,000 Irish primary school children.

The courses are free of charge and the aim is to make it available to every child in primary school by the end of 2024. It is already available to children in 1st class and upwards.

"This is how you solve problems," the 42-year-old said.

“We could have waited around for the government to roll out a universal mental health programme for the children of Ireland – but we can’t afford to wait.

“So, we did it ourselves – we rolled up our sleeves and with the help of some amazing teachers, psychologists, educational experts and sound people who’ve funded us; we made this programme happen.”

Bressie added that the charity’s goal is to help every child in Ireland with their mental health.

“The feedback we’re getting every day from teachers and parents is remarkable”, he said.

“I’m hearing that children having serious trouble sleeping are finally getting some rest; children are talking about how they are feeling to their parents and being kinder with classmates and younger siblings.”