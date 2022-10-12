Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell, Paul Galvin and more to appear on Friday’s Late Late Show

A star-studded Late Late Show line-up is set for this Friday.

A star-studded Late Late Show line-up is set for this Friday, including Irish icons like Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Paul Galvin.

Brendan O’Carroll will also sit down with host Ryan Tubridy on this week’s show alongside GAA historian Dr Siobhán Doyle.

Moya Brennan and Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh will perform a special musical tribute to victims of the Creeslough tragedy in Donegal.

The trio of actors – Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan – star in the highly anticipated ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and will talk behind-the-scenes and share whether they think an Oscar will go to an Irishman this year.

‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ star Brendan O’Carroll will join Ryan on the sofa to chat about his new autobiography and his own mother Maureen, who became Ireland’s first female Labour TD.

Kerryman Paul Galvin opens up about his men’s clothing designs and taking inspiration form the GAA pitch for his next collection.

The GAA theme is continued with a dive into the past with historian Dr Siobhán Doyle, who will explore how the sport has turned into a global success.

‘Toy Show The Musical’ is coming to the stage this winter, with Ryan talking to three performers who are set to bring the story to life.

They will perform a special musical number during the show, so will artists Moya Brennan and Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh.

The pair will perform a musical tribute for the victims of the tragedy in the village of Creeslough, Co. Donegal.