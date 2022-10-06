Brendan Gleeson causes havoc on skateboard in Saturday Night Live studio
The actor reveals "the real me" as he skateboards around the set, writing graffiti and being chased by a security guard in the online skit.
Brendan Gleeson causes havoc in the Saturday Night Live studio in a new promotional clip, ahead of his hosting duties on the popular US comedy programme.
The actor reveals "the real me" as he skateboards around the set, writing graffiti and being chased by a security guard in the online skit.
Gleeson will make his hosting debut on October 8 and be joined by Willow, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who will make her debut as musical guest.
"I'm Brendan Gleeson, most people know me as an actor, but the real me... is a skater," he says in the clip.
Read more
Shots follow of the skateboarding menace "shredding it" around the studio and doing tricks, while making fun of "copper" Molly Kearney - one of SNL's new cast members.
Gleeson's appearance as host comes ahead of the release of his upcoming film The Banshees of Inisherin, which sees him reunited with Colin Farrell.
The black comedy-drama is written and directed by Martin McDonagh, who directed the pair in both In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths
Gleeson's SNL episode airs on Saturday at 4.30am UK time on NBC and Peacock.
Today's Headlines
Terrifying ordeal | Woman threatened with ‘handgun’ during car-jacking in Ballyfermot, west Dublin
money fool | Dublin man caught with nearly €380k in proceeds of crime cash jailed for three years
dodgy dealings | Dad jailed for having €13k worth of drugs was used as a ‘gilly’ to pay off debt
Royal flush | Woman tells Kate Middleton ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during Belfast visit
guilty plea | Man admits murdering his partner in Ennis public toilet after changing plea
fatal blow | Row over arranged marriage may have led to feud attack on Tommy Dooley at cemetery
'Frightening' | Sinn Féin TD slams crime on Dublin streets after trying to stop bike thieves
'Loved by Everyone' | Sligo drug dealer is buried in gold casket two months after death at holiday park
'Improving' | Ukrainian girl (8) stabbed in Clare is ‘out of danger’
Counterfeit cash | Over €4m in ‘most sophisticated’ counterfeit banknotes seized in Spain