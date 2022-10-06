Brendan Gleeson causes havoc on skateboard in Saturday Night Live studio ahead of hosting debut
Brendan Gleeson causes havoc in the Saturday Night Live studio in a new promotional clip, ahead of his hosting duties on the popular US comedy programme.
The actor reveals "the real me" as he skateboards around the set, writing graffiti and being chased by a security guard in the online skit.
Gleeson will make his hosting debut on October 8 and be joined by Willow, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who will make her debut as musical guest.
"I'm Brendan Gleeson, most people know me as an actor, but the real me... is a skater," he says in the clip.
Shots follow of the skateboarding menace "shredding it" around the studio and doing tricks, while making fun of "copper" Molly Kearney - one of SNL's new cast members.
Gleeson's appearance as host comes ahead of the release of his upcoming film The Banshees of Inisherin, which sees him reunited with Colin Farrell.
The black comedy-drama is written and directed by Martin McDonagh, who directed the pair in both In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths
Gleeson's SNL episode airs on Saturday at 4.30am UK time on NBC and Peacock.
