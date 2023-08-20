Brendan Courtney ‘hasn’t decided’ if he will go for Ryan Tubridy’s radio role

“It’s all a big shock. I haven’t decided what to do yet, but when I do I’ll let you know”

Brendan has been filling in for Ryan

One of the frontrunners for the vacant slot on RTÉ Radio 1 slot after Ryan Tubridy’s dumping reveals he has still to make up his mind whether to throw his hat in the ring.

Brendan Courtney told us yesterday: “It’s all a big shock. I haven’t decided what to do yet, but when I do I’ll let you know.

“I’m up walking on a mountain at the moment with a group of teachers. It’s very blustery here, and I really haven’t had time to let all this sink in and think about what I will do.”

The 52-year-old has been getting rave reviews while filling in for Tubridy in recent weeks.

Ryan Tubridy. Photo: PA

Dubliner Brendan began his broadcasting career in 1999 with the travel show Wanderlust on RTE and has since presented several TV shows.

Last week he opened up about how his mother has developed Alzheimer’s disease, which previously killed his father, and how he may need extra time to look after her rather than send her to a care home.

Oliver Callan has also been stepping in during Tubridy’s absence.

The 42-year-old Monaghan comedian and broadcaster is seen as the favourite to get the job.

He has diversified from parodying politicians and famous people on the likes of Nob Nation and Callan’s Kicks to also delving into serious interviews, as well as wry observations on current affairs.

Oliver did not return phone calls or texts to the Sunday World about his intentions.

Paddy Kielty already presents a radio show for BBC and is seen as being highly unlikely to want to double up like Ryan Tubridy and present both the Late Late Show and the RTE Radio morning slot.

His wife Cat Deeley is joint favourite with Paddy Power bookmakers, alongside Oliver Callan, at 5/2 to be new permanent host of the morning radio programme.

But media industry experts say that’s also highly unlikely given she and Kielty live in London with their family.

Brendan O’Connor next favourite at 4/1 with Paddy Power, with others in line next being listed as Sarah McInerney 5/1, Marty Morrisey 6/1, Anton Savage 6/1 and Brendan Courtney 9/1.