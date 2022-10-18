Boxer Kellie Harrington deletes tweet about immigrants after receiving ‘hate’
In a now deleted tweet, the boxer retweeted a video from GB News speaking to Dutch commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek about the girl’s death.
Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington has deleted a post on Twitter regarding an incident in France where a young girl was murdered.
Lola Daviet (12), disappeared on Friday afternoon. Her body was found hours later, mutilated and stuffed in a suitcase in Paris.
In the video, Vlaardingerbroek said: “I woke up this morning to see the news of another young European girl who was sacrificed on the altar of mass migration. We have four people in custody, all migrants coming from Algeria.”
“This is the 12th girl I believe in France that has been killed this year by an immigrant and that’s just France.”
Harrington said: “Very, very sad. A powerful message from Eva Vlaardingerbroek. Our own leaders need to take a listen to this. She believes this is the 12th girl in France this year who has been killed by an immigrant.. And that’s just France.”
After deleting her original tweet, Harrington returned to Twitter and issued another message, she said: “Deleted and walked away. As someone rightly suggested, thanks.
“Don't need the hate post! But my god, that poor poor soul. Absolutely heartbreaking, just a wee girl, her whole life ahead of her.
“My god rest her little soul, gone far to (sic) young, at the hands of cruel evil people.”
Independent.ie has contacted Harrington's management for comment.
