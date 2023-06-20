Boxer Ebanie Bridges says Conor McGregor should join OnlyFans

Ebanie Bridges was full of praise for the Notorious and gushed about his “awesome” and “inspiring” energy.

Boxer Ebanie Bridges has suggested that Conor McGregor should follow in her footsteps and create an OnlyFans account.

The ‘Blonde Bomber’, who has held IBF female bantamweight title since last year, considers the UFC to be one of her biggest supporters.

She was photographed chatting with McGregor at Katie Taylor's 3Arena fight against Chantelle Cameron last month.

Speaking to onlyaccounts.io, Bridges bragged that “you wouldn’t be able to imagine” the amount of money she earns from making OnlyFans content as she encouraged the Dubliner to join the adult subscription service.

“He might have some ideas of doing it. I do give a lot of people the idea though of joining OnlyFans – especially women as some people look down on it as a bad thing,” the Australian said.

“But it’s not, it’s exclusive content from athletes and celebrities – it doesn’t need to be sex and porn as it’s not like that.

“I’m not a blogger or Instagram a lot by telling people all the time what I’m doing, but on my OnlyFans, I do. So all the fans know what I’m up to – at home or when out, plus behind the scenes.

“While it’s been good during the injury as a way to keep in touch with all my fans”.

“He’s lovely – me and Conor have been talking for a while – he’s always supported my career; I’ve talked to him online and he sends me messages before my fights and has invited me to Ireland a few times and is nice to have that support and friendship.

“Recently was obviously the first time I’d seen him in person and that was great after the conversations we’ve had online. He’s awesome and so effervescent and has that energy – when Conor walks in the room, he lights it up and he’s very inspiring”.

Bridges admitted that she would have sex with McGregor during an Instagram Q&A with her followers last month.

She was asked to play 'F**k, Marry, Kill' and choose between McGregor and boxers Anthony Joshua and Jaron Ennis.

“Hahahaha god, y'all are killing me,” she wrote alongside a number of laughing emojis.

"What did I get myself into..." the 36-year-old added before deciding that she would “f**k McGregor" because he "seems like fun," while she'd marry Ennis because "he is sweet and quiet."

However. Bridges admitted she would “kill” Anthony Joshua because she’s “never met him” before apologising, writing: "Lol soz (sorry) mate."