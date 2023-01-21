Boxer David Haye breaks his silence on Una Healy 'throuple' rumours

The pair enjoyed a getaway with Haye’s girlfriend Sian to ring in the New Year

Boxer David Haye has broken his silence on reports he is in a ‘throuple’ with Irish beauty Una Healy.

Appearing at a boxing event in Manchester on Friday, the 42-year-old appeared to confirm reports that he was in a three-way relationship.

“I like to keep my private life private. I let people in through my social media a little bit, but what I do behind closed doors is between me and the girls involved,” he told Pro Boxing Fans, before adding: “So yeah, I don’t really want to go into all that.”

Fans were left scratching their heads over Healy’s relationship status after she shared a snap of herself on holiday in Morocco over the new year with the heavyweight champion and his girlfriend Sian Osborne.

The trio looked cosy as they held hands over the table in the photo, which Una captioned: “I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace. Here’s to this year being ours x”.

Sharing the same picture to his Instagram feed, Haye wrote: “If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to.”

David and Sian, who have been in a relationship since 2020, recently returned from their second lavish getaway of the year.

The couple touched down in the UK just last night after time in Costa Rica. Meanwhile, Una remained in Ireland.

A reunion may be on the cards as it appears that the 41-year-old is currently in the UK to present her country music radio show.