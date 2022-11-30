Bookies back Suzanne Jackson to win new series of Dancing With the Stars

The Sunday World recently revealed that the beauty and fashion blogger was set to take part in the dance competition series.

Influencer Suzanne Jackson is the early favourite to win the sixth and final series of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

The Sunday World recently revealed that the beauty and fashion blogger, who founded the cosmetics company SOSU by Suzanne Jackson in 2015, was set to take part in the dance competition series, with rehearsals beginning next month.

While the lineup for the next season of Dancing With the Stars has not yet been released by RTÉ, leading bookies Ladbrokes has revealed the odds for some of the rumoured contestants.

Dubliner Suzanne is the current favourite to lift the glitterball in the new year, with odds chalked at 3/1.

Her nearest competition is 2FM host Carl Mullan who is a 5/1 shot, while 2022 Irish Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion is not far behind at 6/1.

Drag queen Panti Bliss (Rory O’Neill) has also committed to RTÉ’s new series and can be backed at 14/1, along with Fair City’s Seamus Power.

Ireland striker Stephanie Roche is also in the mix at 7/1, as is Dublin football legend Philly McMahon at 8/1.

And Kerry GAA star Kieran Donaghy is in the running with odds of 10/1, tied with RTE Weather’s Nuala Carey who is also sitting at 10/1.

Ladbrokes has also seen some interest in RTÉ Radio One’s early morning broadcaster, Shay Byrne, who is currently the 16/1 outsider.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “The final series of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars is set to kick off in just a few weeks and as the nation is once again swept up by glitterball fever, we have installed beauty guru Suzanne Jackson as the early favourite to win the series.

“Although, she could face some stiff competition with the likes of Brooke Scullion, Stephanie Roche and Carl Mullan also in the mix!”

RTÉ are set to announce four of the celebrities taking part in the new season of Dancing With the Stars very soon.