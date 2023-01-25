Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson brings mum Ali as plus one to new film’s Sundance premiere

Eve took to Instagram on Monday to share some snaps from the event, which took place on Jack’s 31st birthday.

Eve Hewson stepped out at Sundance Film Festival with mum Ali this week to celebrate the premiere of her latest film.

Eve, whose dad is U2 frontman Bono, attended a screening of her new flick Flora And Son at the festival, which is taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah until Sunday.

And she decided to bring her mum along for the ride, where she was joined by her onscreen son Orén Kinlan and Jack Reynor, who plays her ex in the film.

Transformers star Jack's fiancée, Madeline Mulqueen, who mostly stays out of the public eye, was also present for the occasion.

Eve Hewson and co-star Jack Reynor

“Birthday fella,” the 31-year-old said as she posted a selfie of the pair.

She also shared a photo of her and her mum posing in front of a giant sign for online audiobook platform Audible, which she simply captioned “Mama,” adding a heart emoji.

Both Hewsons donned dramatic black looks, with Ali opting for a pair of red sunglasses.

Eve plays the titular role of Flora, a struggling young mother of a troubled teenager (Orén Kinlan), in the new movie-musical.

Directed by Sing Street creator John Carney, it follows Flora as she gifts her son a guitar, but after he rejects it, she decides to try to learn it herself.

She enlists in the help of an online guitar instructor in the US (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and eventually finds herself and her purpose through music.

And while music is one of the film’s central themes, Eve refused to ask her superstar dad Bono for advice.

“I’ve learned so much from him, in terms of life presence, stage presence. But I didn’t ask him for help,” she told Variety.

“He offered, and I was like, ‘No thank you.’ He’s, like, a really good singer so I was like, ‘No, no, no.’

“I grew up musical, so it was kind of natural for me. Being on stage, being the front person, I was kind of into it.”