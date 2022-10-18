Bono says ‘we really need the UK’ to go back to ‘leading’ the world

"Might I say again that we need you, we really need the UK”

Bono has called on the UK to start “leading” again and took a swing at the current UK government while on his book tour.

The U2 frontman said the world needs Great Britain to come back and “lead" like it used to.

"Might I say, we’ve had four members of U2 in 40 years and you’ve had four chancellors in four months,” Bono said.

"Might I say again that we need you, we really need the UK.”

He celebrated older governments for their work on world debt and fighting HIV/Aids.

"You led the world, and not just the Blair-Brown years,” he said, “but Cameron came in, and there was the standing by of people in the developing world who are fighting for their dignity, fighting for education, fighting for health.”

"Great Britain was right there, everybody knew it."

The star was speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival to promote his upcoming book: ‘Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.’

At the event, Bono criticised the current UK government for becoming “overtaken by free market fundamentalists who don’t understand the fundamentals of the free market.”

He opened up about working with politicians to make progress on his humanitarian work, saying not all Conservatives are “f****rs.”

"They really are not. Even some Conservatives… I really learned a lot and I became really close friends with some Conservatives.”

During the conversation, Bono also revealed the threats he and his family received for U2’s stance on peace, The Times reports.

Bono reportedly recalled former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams telling him he “stinks” after it was perceived that “U2’S opposition to paramilitaries (of all kinds) had cost the IRA valuable fundraising in the US.

He also said a “famous gangland leader in Dublin had been planning to kidnap [his daughters]” in the 1990s.

The Dubliner’s autobiography is set to release later this month.