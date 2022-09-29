Bonnie Ryan visits Mexico with husband John as six-week honeymoon continues

They kicked off their honeymoon plans earlier this month with a trip to South Africa and have now moved on to their next destination

Bonnie Ryan and her husband John Greenhalgh have touched down in Mexico for the next phase of their six-week honeymoon.

The couple tied the knot back in March at a civil ceremony in Dublin before holding a second wedding ceremony in May in the Italian village of La Machi.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Bonnie told her followers about how she had just spent “two beautiful days in Cancun” as she shared a photo of her view of the sunrise at the beach.

She then said that the newlyweds were moving on “to the next stop in Mexico”, and while she didn’t reveal the exact location of where they were headed, she explained that it was only a two-hour drive away.

“It’s still very early here so plan is, go for a walk and to the gym – do a little hair mask for travel day (only two hour drive) and grab a late breakfast before we get collected for the next stop,” she explained.

The 29-year-old also shared an Instagram reel of one of her dinner outfits from their stay in Cancun.

She looked stunning in a matching lime green skirt and cropped cardigan paired with a cream knitted vest and strappy sandals.

Bonnie threw her hair up in a styled bun for the occasion and looked delighted as she posed in front of some palm trees with the Mexican sunset glowing behind her.

While in South Africa, the makeup artist and her beau stayed in the affluent suburb of Mouille Point in Cape Town.

They caught up with a host of animals as they hopped on a tour of the cape’s peninsula before heading out to Spier Vineyard in Stellenbosch for a wine tasting and overnight stay, with Bonnie gushing that it was “one of the most amazing places I’ve been”.

A safari experience was on the cards next, and the couple ventured out to the Aquila Private Game Reserve to see lions, rhinos, elephants, giraffes, and zebras in the wild and ride quad bikes on the reserve.

They enjoyed some downtime after their busy day, spending a romantic evening together toasting marshmallows under the stars.

The couple also faced their fears and went sky diving on their trip and later recovered by trying out the amenities in their hotel’s spa.