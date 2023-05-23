Bonnie Ryan shares sweet tribute to husband John on first wedding anniversary

The pair said “I do” at a stunning Italian chapel last May.

Bonnie Ryan has paid tribute to her husband John Greenhalgh online to mark their first wedding anniversary.

The pair said “I do” at a stunning Italian chapel last May after initially tying the knot at a small legal ceremony in Dublin two months prior.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Bonnie, whose father was late RTÉ broadcaster Gerry Ryan, shared a carousel of unseen photos from their big day as she gushed about how great the past year has been.

“1 year married to the love of my life,” she wrote.

“Getting to be your wife is the greatest thing in my life! I love this adventure we are on together”.

The makeup artist has never showed off her teenage sweetheart’s face on social media, so made sure he was covered up in all her photos.

Despite John’s face being hidden, the couple still look happy as ever in the loved-up snaps, where they are pictured holding hands during the ceremony, kissing on a Vespa, and walking around the wedding venue as John arranges Bonnie’s veil and dress train.

Bonnie and John have been together since they were teenagers and got engaged after John proposed in New York in November 2019.

The couple officially tied the knot in front of a small group of friends and family in Dublin last March, two years after announcing their engagement.

The couple and their guests enjoyed cocktails in the five-star Merrion Hotel followed by dinner in The Ivy restaurant on Dawson Street.

Their Italian do saw them exchange vows for the second time at St Augustine’s Church in the village of La Machi on May 23, 2022.

Bonnie’s older sister Lottie married her Italian husband Fabio Aprile at the exact same church back in 2017.

The blushing bride looked radiant on the day in a lace fishtail gown with Bardot balloon sleeves and a sumptuous train, which she collected from Dublin bridal store Tamem Michael before jetting off to Italy.

And her hair was styled to perfection in an updo with her bangs framing her face while a flowy, billowy veil sat on top.